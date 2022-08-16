Last year, we issued our first sustainability bond offering totalling $1 billion, to further align Autodesk's financial strategy with its impact strategy.
We introduced new and enhanced technology solutions to help our customers to achieve their sustainability goals around carbon, water and waste.
The Autodesk Foundation deployed $9.7 million to de-risk innovations that have the potential to transform our industries.
Image courtesy of Build Health International
“Technology, deployed appropriately, can help to solve challenging global issues: to measure, manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to improve global health and resilience, and to provide skills and opportunities for those seeking to thrive in their careers. Deploying outcomes-based solutions for our customers supports broader industry transition to the sustainable, resilient and inclusive future we collectively aim to achieve.”
– Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk
Lake|Flato ARCHITECTS
Lake|Flato is driven by the goal of total carbon management and making the best decisions possible for the design itself and impact on the climate.
Image courtesy of Casey Dunn
EVOLVE
With an electric vehicle, weight reduction is critical to hit performance and range targets. Using generative design, Evolve developed a component, 40% lighter than the initial design.
Image courtesy of Evolve
BRISTOL WATER
To help restore water quality after an incident, the engineers from Bristol Water used software to calculate how much more quickly freshwater could move through the network and model solutions to the incident.
Image courtesy of Bristol Water
We neutralised GHG emissions across our operations and entire value chain, for the second year in a row. In FY22, the Science Based Targets initiative validated our greenhouse gas reduction targets; we achieved a 37% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (compared to FY20).
Last year, we revised our partner code of conduct for suppliers and business partners to include sustainability and diversity standards.
The Autodesk Foundation’s portfolio of non-profits and startups achieved the following:
metric tons CO2e of GHG emissions reduced (FY22).
Image courtesy of Arup.
individuals reached with resilient solutions in housing and infrastructure, energy access, agricultural productivity and workforce development (cumulative since tax year 2020).
Image courtesy of Bridges to Prosperity
people placed in new or improved jobs, including 13,400 (90%) with an annual income increase of $5,000 or more (FY22).
Image courtesy of Revolution Workshop/Jamie Kelter Davis
We’re building a culture of belonging where all employees have equitable opportunities to succeed and contribute. We’re making progress against our three-year diversity and belonging goals.
Our employees bring Autodesk’s vision of a better world to life.
Employees volunteered their expertise ranging from engineering and design to marketing and communications for 5,400 pro bono consulting hours.
In a year when many organisations and individuals needed extra support, our employees responded by donating $2.9 million to non-profits globally.