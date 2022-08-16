SUSTAINABILITY

A better world designed and made for all

Autodesk FY22 Impact Report

FY22 Key Highlights

  • Two women working on a computer

    Announced our first sustainability bond

    Last year, we issued our first sustainability bond offering totalling $1 billion, to further align Autodesk's financial strategy with its impact strategy.

  • Women with her tablet working on a construction site

    Enhanced our products

    We introduced new and enhanced technology solutions to help our customers to achieve their sustainability goals around carbon, water and waste.

  • Construction worker fixing a solar panel

    Expanded Foundation reach

    The Autodesk Foundation deployed $9.7 million to de-risk innovations that have the potential to transform our industries.

    Image courtesy of Build Health International

Woman engineer in an industry workshop

Helping our customers create positive impact

“Technology, deployed appropriately, can help to solve challenging global issues: to measure, manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to improve global health and resilience, and to provide skills and opportunities for those seeking to thrive in their careers. Deploying outcomes-based solutions for our customers supports broader industry transition to the sustainable, resilient and inclusive future we collectively aim to achieve.”

– Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk

Customer Impact in Action

  • A swimming pool and hotel buildings in wood

    Lake|Flato ARCHITECTS

    Lake|Flato is driven by the goal of total carbon management and making the best decisions possible for the design itself and impact on the climate.

    Read story (US site)

    Image courtesy of Casey Dunn

  • CNC milling piece

    EVOLVE

    With an electric vehicle, weight reduction is critical to hit performance and range targets. Using generative design, Evolve developed a component, 40% lighter than the initial design.

    Read story (US site)

    Image courtesy of Evolve

  • Clevedon well and pier

    BRISTOL WATER

    To help restore water quality after an incident, the engineers from Bristol Water used software to calculate how much more quickly freshwater could move through the network and model solutions to the incident.

    Read story

    Image courtesy of Bristol Water

Improving our climate impact

Sky view through Solar panels

Building on our commitment

We neutralised GHG emissions across our operations and entire value chain, for the second year in a row. In FY22, the Science Based Targets initiative validated our greenhouse gas reduction targets; we achieved a 37% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (compared to FY20).

An employee working in an office, surrounded by design artefacts

Expanding our responsible sourcing programme

Last year, we revised our partner code of conduct for suppliers and business partners to include sustainability and diversity standards.

De-risking innovation

The Autodesk Foundation’s portfolio of non-profits and startups achieved the following:

  • An electrical aircraft

    1.4 million+

    metric tons CO2e of GHG emissions reduced (FY22).

    Image courtesy of Arup.

  • Kids going to school in Africa

    29 million+

    individuals reached with resilient solutions in housing and infrastructure, energy access, agricultural productivity and workforce development (cumulative since tax year 2020).

    Image courtesy of Bridges to Prosperity

  • a woman engineer working in a workshop

    • 14,900

    people placed in new or improved jobs, including 13,400 (90%) with an annual income increase of $5,000 or more (FY22).

    Image courtesy of Revolution Workshop/Jamie Kelter Davis

  • Our diversity and belonging commitment

    We’re building a culture of belonging where all employees have equitable opportunities to succeed and contribute. We’re making progress against our three-year diversity and belonging goals.

    Learn more (US site)

Employee Impact

Our employees bring Autodesk’s vision of a better world to life.

Two executives collaborating on a tablet

Pro Bono Consulting

Employees volunteered their expertise ranging from engineering and design to marketing and communications for 5,400 pro bono consulting hours.

An employee working in an office

Employee giving

In a year when many organisations and individuals needed extra support, our employees responded by donating $2.9 million to non-profits globally.

