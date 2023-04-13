On April 15, 2019, a wave of emotion swept the world as flames engulfed the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. But with this tragedy, came the promise to rebuild.



Images of the fire sparked an outpouring of global support and Autodesk knew right away we would join in, starting with a cash donation. Thanks to the initiative of our CEO Andrew Anagnost, we also offered our expertise in 3D digital modeling.



A core group of Autodesk employees was quickly formed to support the French public institution Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris throughout the restoration. Autodesk also partnered with Art Graphique & Patrimoine (AGP), a leading French company in laser scanning and digitization of historic monuments.



Out of this partnership, a highly detailed digital model of Notre-Dame was created by combining existing scans with new laser surveys. This BIM model, along with Autodesk software, was provided free of charge to the public institution Rebâtir Notre-Dame and made available to construction site stakeholders via a technology and skills patronage agreement.



Four years after the fire, construction efforts are now in full swing. Hundreds of artisans and construction professionals are working with an ambition to reopen in late 2024.