BLDUS specializes in “organic alternatives to mainstream construction methods that still have a kind of relationship to traditional methods,” Linn explains. “The Grass House was a chance to develop a proof of concept.” Central to the project is its framing with prefabricated bamboo panel wall system by BamCore, which has received financial investment from the Autodesk Foundation and in-kind technology donation through Autodesk’s Technology Impact Program. Grass House is the first code-compliant bamboo building on the East Coast.

“Jack and I zeroed in on bamboo as a material that had been overlooked, could capture a lot of carbon, and had a huge potential in the United States that wasn't being met yet,” Linn says. Both Becker and Linn’s own homes are framed with BamCore, and the duo hopes to partner with developers to build tract houses and multifamily housing with the material.

BamCore’s prefabricated, stud-less Prime Wall system is manufactured using no heat, chemicals, or water. The system sequesters five to six times as much carbon as traditional wood framing and is up to 60 percent more thermally efficient.

The product was designed to be easy for builders to use and easy for architects to incorporate into 3D design software like Autodesk Revit. “BamCore has developed a method of fabrication that dovetails into a BIM file that can be panelized into a cut file, so there aren't many degrees of translation between our utilization of Revit and a router bit on a CNC table,” Becker says.

In their continuing use of BamCore framing, Revit allows the architects to go directly from design to construction. “We can transform the efficiency of the jobsite through a seamless connection between the Revit model and what’s actually built,” Becker adds. “That's one reason we love the BamCore system so much. It brings operational efficiencies, and it's really maximized when we can transfer those efficiencies to the construction site, too. It’s about as direct as we can get from Revit model to construction without cutting laborers out of the process.”