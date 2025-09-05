& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Our AI transparency cards provide details on functionality, data sources, and the privacy and security safeguards in place for the artificial intelligence features used in our products. To learn more, explore our card explanations.
AutoConstrain
The Fusion AutoConstrain feature analyzes sketches and suggests the constraints and dimensions to fully constrain sketches.
Fastener Classification for Drawing Automation
The Fusion Fastener Classification for Drawing Automation feature detects, classifies, and omits fasteners from drawings to improve efficiency of drawing creation.
Machine Learning Deformer
The Maya Machine Learning Deformer feature approximates complex character deformation with something fast and interactive.
Generative Design in Revit
The Revit Generative Design feature works with one or more outputs in tension to evolve a Design study by providing a series of results that are optimal but have trade-offs.
Machine Learning Node Autocomplete
The Dynamo Machine Learning Node Autocomplete feature takes a node input and recommends upstream or downstream nodes in a hierarchically ranked set of results.
Machine Learning Depth
The Flame Machine Learning Depth feature analyzes an image and computes a depth data pass to be used to ease VFX and finishing workflows, such as matte isolation for color grading based on camera depth.
Sky Extraction Keyer
The Flame Sky Extraction Keyer feature detects and automatically isolates skies in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.
Camera Analysis
The Flame Camera Analysis feature generates 3D point clouds from 2D camera sequences to position objects in a scene, apply masks, and color grade.
Human Face Semantic Keyer
The Flame Human Face Semantic Keyer feature detects and automatically isolates various parts of the human face, isolates the human head in a moving video, and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.
Machine Learning Timewarp
The Flame Machine Learning Timewarp feature automatically creates additional frames for slow-motion shots.
Human Body Semantic Keyer
The Flame Human Body Semantic Keyer feature isolates the human body in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.
Photo Autotags
The Construction Cloud Photo Autotags feature automatically adds up to 50 construction element tags as metadata to photos.
AI Assistant for Construction
Autodesk Assistant in Construction Cloud provides intelligent access to construction project data to provide actionable insights, starting with project specifications.
Markup Import & Assist
The AutoCAD Markup Import & Assist feature places a marked-up version of the drawing on top of the original file to help in view and incorporate changes. Identifies markups as text, leaders, and revision clouds. Allows the user to easily convert these into AutoCAD objects.
Smart Blocks: Detect and Convert (Tech Preview)
The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Detect and Convert feature automatically detects various exploded objects in a drawing and helps convert them into blocks.
Automated Symbol Detection
The TakeOff Automated Symbol Detection feature automatically detects and counts the same symbol on a drawing.
Construction IQ
The Construction Cloud Construction IQ feature analyzes data, producing visual dashboards that identify and prioritize construction risk specifically around design, quality, safety & project management workflows.
Automated Specifications Sectioning
The Construction Cloud Automated Specifications Sectioning tool is designed to automatically split apart large specification documents into easily digestible sections.
Bid Forwarding
The BuildingConnected Bid Forwarding feature allows subcontractors to automatically extract relevant information from bid invitation emails into their Bid Board to manage and aggregate their invites from various general contractors.
Automated Submittals Logs
The AutoSpecs Automated Submittals Logs feature automatically reads through specification documents and generates a submittal log within minutes.
Subcontractor Recommendations
The BuildingConnected Subcontractor Recommendations feature recommends the most appropriate subcontractors to invite to bid on a project based on geographic location and trade expertise.
MFG Feeds and Speeds Recommendation
The Fusion MFG Feeds and Speeds Recommendation feature predicts and recommends cutting feed rate and spindle speed parameters for designs.
Manufacturing Advisor
The Fusion Manufacturing Advisor feature lets you ask questions related to using Fusion for Manufacturing.
Autodesk Assistant (Beta)
Autodesk Assistant for Revit brings natural language AI to Revit to improve user experience, productivity, and empower human creativity.
Form Explorer
The Alias Form Explorer feature generates 3D vehicle surfaces from text.
Autodesk Assistant
Autodesk Assistant in AutoCAD offers AI-guided self-service and options to contact support from within the product.
Smart Blocks: Replacement
The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Replacement feature suggests similar blocks from the user's block library for replacement. It uses a combination of geometric and textual properties of the object to determine the right match.
Smart Blocks: Search and Convert
The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Search and Convert feature suggests similar blocks from the user's block library to search and convert assets. It uses a combination of geometric and textual properties of the object to determine the right match.
MotionMaker
The Maya MotionMaker feature generates character motion from just a few keyframes or a motion path.
Machine Learning Morph
The Flame Machine Learning Morph feature solves tricky jump cut edits by morphing frames together or blending effects.
Machine Learning Upscale
The Flame Machine Learning Upscale feature provides users a means to augment the resolution/quality of video sequences.
Salient Keyer
The Flame Salient Keyer feature detects an object within a bounding box in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.
Get details on all the information we share about our AI features.
The name of the Autodesk product and the name of the AI feature are presented at the top of the card, below the verbiage “AI Transparency Card.”
The card description summarizes the actions the AI feature is expected to perform when used within the product.
Feature functionality describes the AI and/or machine learning (ML) technology capabilities that enhance the AI feature using one of the following three terms:
The model source describes the source type from which the model was developed to power the AI feature:
The models behind each AI feature use methods, approaches, and techniques to learn from data, find patterns, perform tasks, and produce outcomes. We use techniques that will improve the quality and value of our products for customers. Techniques are constantly evolving, and in some cases multiple techniques are used, some of which may not be listed here. This field describes the primary technique used to develop the AI feature:
Indicated with a "yes" or "no" designation, this describes whether the generated output can be reviewed and/or further updated by the user before any final action is being taken. This is otherwise known as "human in the loop."
This section indicates whether personal data is present in the training, testing, or validation datasets used for the development of this feature.
The data source designation listed in the card identifies the types of data sources used for the development of this feature. This includes the data that was used to train the model that powers the AI feature. The types of sources are categorized as follows:
Choice formats are indicated as Opt-in/Opt-out, No, or N/A. These labels identify the form of choice available to customers and/or their users when their data is used for the AI feature's development/improvement.
We provide information about two types of encryption: encryption at rest, and encryption in transit. Both of these are shown with Yes or No designations.
This section of the card indicates, as applicable, what other notable mechanisms are employed to preserve the confidentiality and protection of the data in addition to our standard security mechanisms. These safeguards apply to both personal data and company data.