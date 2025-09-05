The data source designation listed in the card identifies the types of data sources used for the development of this feature. This includes the data that was used to train the model that powers the AI feature. The types of sources are categorized as follows:

Open source: Data that is freely available for use, modification, and distribution under an open license.

Customer content: Data that the customer or their authorized users submit or upload to the product, as further defined in Autodesk's Terms of Use as "Your Content."

Synthetic data: Data generated by a system or model that can mimic and resemble the structure and statistical properties of real data.

Commercial: Data that is purchased and/or acquired from a third party under a restrictive license.

Mix: More than one data source category was used.

More than one data source category was used. Customer trained: The customer performed training and used their own proprietary data.