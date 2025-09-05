Autodesk AI Transparency Cards

AI transparency

Our AI transparency cards provide details on functionality, data sources, and the privacy and security safeguards in place for the artificial intelligence features used in our products. To learn more, explore our card explanations.

Sort

Fusion

AutoConstrain

The Fusion AutoConstrain feature analyzes sketches and suggests the constraints and dimensions to fully constrain sketches.

View card

Fusion

Fastener Classification for Drawing Automation

The Fusion Fastener Classification for Drawing Automation feature detects, classifies, and omits fasteners from drawings to improve efficiency of drawing creation.

View card

Maya

Machine Learning Deformer

The Maya Machine Learning Deformer feature approximates complex character deformation with something fast and interactive.

View card

Revit

Generative Design in Revit

The Revit Generative Design feature works with one or more outputs in tension to evolve a Design study by providing a series of results that are optimal but have trade-offs.

View card

Dynamo

Machine Learning Node Autocomplete

The Dynamo Machine Learning Node Autocomplete feature takes a node input and recommends upstream or downstream nodes in a hierarchically ranked set of results.

View card

Flame

Machine Learning Depth

The Flame Machine Learning Depth feature analyzes an image and computes a depth data pass to be used to ease VFX and finishing workflows, such as matte isolation for color grading based on camera depth.

View card

Flame

Sky Extraction Keyer

The Flame Sky Extraction Keyer feature detects and automatically isolates skies in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

Flame

Camera Analysis

The Flame Camera Analysis feature generates 3D point clouds from 2D camera sequences to position objects in a scene, apply masks, and color grade.

View card

Flame

Human Face Semantic Keyer

The Flame Human Face Semantic Keyer feature detects and automatically isolates various parts of the human face, isolates the human head in a moving video, and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

Flame

Machine Learning Timewarp

The Flame Machine Learning Timewarp feature automatically creates additional frames for slow-motion shots.

View card

Flame

Human Body Semantic Keyer

The Flame Human Body Semantic Keyer feature isolates the human body in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

Construction Cloud

Photo Autotags

The Construction Cloud Photo Autotags feature automatically adds up to 50 construction element tags as metadata to photos.

View card

* includes estimated VAT

Architecture, Engineering & Construction products

Our AI transparency cards provide details on functionality, data sources, and the privacy and security safeguards in place for the artificial intelligence features used in our products. To learn more, explore our card explanations.

Sort

Revit

Generative Design in Revit

The Revit Generative Design feature works with one or more outputs in tension to evolve a Design study by providing a series of results that are optimal but have trade-offs.

View card

Dynamo

Machine Learning Node Autocomplete

The Dynamo Machine Learning Node Autocomplete feature takes a node input and recommends upstream or downstream nodes in a hierarchically ranked set of results.

View card

Construction Cloud

Photo Autotags

The Construction Cloud Photo Autotags feature automatically adds up to 50 construction element tags as metadata to photos.

View card

Construction Cloud

AI Assistant for Construction

Autodesk Assistant in Construction Cloud provides intelligent access to construction project data to provide actionable insights, starting with project specifications.

View card

AutoCAD

Markup Import & Assist

The AutoCAD Markup Import & Assist feature places a marked-up version of the drawing on top of the original file to help in view and incorporate changes. Identifies markups as text, leaders, and revision clouds. Allows the user to easily convert these into AutoCAD objects.

View card

AutoCAD

Smart Blocks: Detect and Convert (Tech Preview)

The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Detect and Convert feature automatically detects various exploded objects in a drawing and helps convert them into blocks.

View card

TakeOff

Automated Symbol Detection

The TakeOff Automated Symbol Detection feature automatically detects and counts the same symbol on a drawing.

View card

Construction Cloud

Construction IQ

The Construction Cloud Construction IQ feature analyzes data, producing visual dashboards that identify and prioritize construction risk specifically around design, quality, safety & project management workflows.

View card

Construction Cloud, Docs

Automated Specifications Sectioning

The Construction Cloud Automated Specifications Sectioning tool is designed to automatically split apart large specification documents into easily digestible sections.

View card

BuildingConnected

Bid Forwarding

The BuildingConnected Bid Forwarding feature allows subcontractors to automatically extract relevant information from bid invitation emails into their Bid Board to manage and aggregate their invites from various general contractors.

View card

AutoSpecs

Automated Submittals Logs

The AutoSpecs Automated Submittals Logs feature automatically reads through specification documents and generates a submittal log within minutes.

View card

BuildingConnected

Subcontractor Recommendations

The BuildingConnected Subcontractor Recommendations feature recommends the most appropriate subcontractors to invite to bid on a project based on geographic location and trade expertise.

View card

* includes estimated VAT

Product Design & Manufacturing products

Our AI transparency cards provide details on functionality, data sources, and the privacy and security safeguards in place for the artificial intelligence features used in our products. To learn more, explore our card explanations.

Sort

Fusion

AutoConstrain

The Fusion AutoConstrain feature analyzes sketches and suggests the constraints and dimensions to fully constrain sketches.

View card

Fusion

Fastener Classification for Drawing Automation

The Fusion Fastener Classification for Drawing Automation feature detects, classifies, and omits fasteners from drawings to improve efficiency of drawing creation.

View card

Revit

Generative Design in Revit

The Revit Generative Design feature works with one or more outputs in tension to evolve a Design study by providing a series of results that are optimal but have trade-offs.

View card

AutoCAD

Markup Import & Assist

The AutoCAD Markup Import & Assist feature places a marked-up version of the drawing on top of the original file to help in view and incorporate changes. Identifies markups as text, leaders, and revision clouds. Allows the user to easily convert these into AutoCAD objects.

View card

AutoCAD

Smart Blocks: Detect and Convert (Tech Preview)

The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Detect and Convert feature automatically detects various exploded objects in a drawing and helps convert them into blocks.

View card

Fusion

MFG Feeds and Speeds Recommendation

The Fusion MFG Feeds and Speeds Recommendation feature predicts and recommends cutting feed rate and spindle speed parameters for designs.

View card

Fusion

Manufacturing Advisor

The Fusion Manufacturing Advisor feature lets you ask questions related to using Fusion for Manufacturing.

View card

Revit

Autodesk Assistant (Beta)

Autodesk Assistant for Revit brings natural language AI to Revit to improve user experience, productivity, and empower human creativity.

View card

Alias

Form Explorer

The Alias Form Explorer feature generates 3D vehicle surfaces from text.

View card

AutoCAD

Autodesk Assistant

Autodesk Assistant in AutoCAD offers AI-guided self-service and options to contact support from within the product.

View card

AutoCAD

Smart Blocks: Replacement

The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Replacement feature suggests similar blocks from the user's block library for replacement. It uses a combination of geometric and textual properties of the object to determine the right match.​

View card

AutoCAD

Smart Blocks: Search and Convert

The AutoCAD Smart Blocks: Search and Convert feature suggests similar blocks from the user's block library to search and convert assets. It uses a combination of geometric and textual properties of the object to determine the right match.​

View card

* includes estimated VAT

Media & Entertainment products

Our AI transparency cards provide details on functionality, data sources, and the privacy and security safeguards in place for the artificial intelligence features used in our products. To learn more, explore our card explanations.

Sort

Maya

Machine Learning Deformer

The Maya Machine Learning Deformer feature approximates complex character deformation with something fast and interactive.

View card

Flame

Machine Learning Depth

The Flame Machine Learning Depth feature analyzes an image and computes a depth data pass to be used to ease VFX and finishing workflows, such as matte isolation for color grading based on camera depth.

View card

Flame

Sky Extraction Keyer

The Flame Sky Extraction Keyer feature detects and automatically isolates skies in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

Flame

Camera Analysis

The Flame Camera Analysis feature generates 3D point clouds from 2D camera sequences to position objects in a scene, apply masks, and color grade.

View card

Flame

Human Face Semantic Keyer

The Flame Human Face Semantic Keyer feature detects and automatically isolates various parts of the human face, isolates the human head in a moving video, and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

Flame

Machine Learning Timewarp

The Flame Machine Learning Timewarp feature automatically creates additional frames for slow-motion shots.

View card

Flame

Human Body Semantic Keyer

The Flame Human Body Semantic Keyer feature isolates the human body in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

Maya

MotionMaker

The Maya MotionMaker feature generates character motion from just a few keyframes or a motion path.

View card

Flame

Machine Learning Morph

The Flame Machine Learning Morph feature solves tricky jump cut edits by morphing frames together or blending effects.

View card

Flame

Machine Learning Upscale

The Flame Machine Learning Upscale feature provides users a means to augment the resolution/quality of video sequences.

View card

Flame

Salient Keyer

The Flame Salient Keyer feature detects an object within a bounding box in a moving video and extracts a matte for compositing purposes.

View card

* includes estimated VAT

Guide to AI transparency cards

Get details on all the information we share about our AI features.

What information is in the card title?

The name of the Autodesk product and the name of the AI feature are presented at the top of the card, below the verbiage “AI Transparency Card.”

  • Autodesk product name (e.g., Autodesk Forma)
  • AI feature in the product (e.g., Embodied carbon analysis)

What does the description convey?

The card description summarizes the actions the AI feature is expected to perform when used within the product.

What does feature functionality describe?

Feature functionality describes the AI and/or machine learning (ML) technology capabilities that enhance the AI feature using one of the following three terms:

  • Automate: Autodesk AI reduces repetitive tasks by automating steps that have traditionally required manual work or significant overhead, minimizing error and freeing up more time for creative work and innovation.
  • Analyze: Autodesk AI provides actionable insights to end users when faced with overwhelming amounts of complex data, helping them understand what is most important in real time to create the smartest solutions.
  • Augment: Autodesk AI augments creative exploration and problem-solving by improving speed, quality, and breadth of thinking through contextual understanding.  

What is a model source?

The model source describes the source type from which the model was developed to power the AI feature:

  • Proprietary: The AI/ML model was developed internally by Autodesk.
  • Open source: Autodesk uses AI/ML model that was developed by a third party, who made it available to the public.
  • Licensed: Autodesk has a license to use the AI/ML model that was developed by a third party.
  • Combination: Part of the AI/ML model was developed internally by Autodesk, and the other part(s) were developed by a third party (open source and/or licensed).

What does the primary technique mean?

The models behind each AI feature use methods, approaches, and techniques to learn from data, find patterns, perform tasks, and produce outcomes. We use techniques that will improve the quality and value of our products for customers. Techniques are constantly evolving, and in some cases multiple techniques are used, some of which may not be listed here. This field describes the primary technique used to develop the AI feature:

  • Transformer: A machine learning technique designed to process and understand data to perform sequential tasks more efficiently, such as language translation.
  • Encoding: A process of converting data into a specific format that can be efficiently processed by machine learning models.
  • Classification: A supervised learning technique that assigns items into predefined categories and predicts the category of new observations based on historical data.
  • Feed forward neural network (NN): A deep learning technique where information flows in one direction, from input to output, without any cycles or loops.
  • Predictor: AI technique that learns from data to make informed predictions about future events or outcomes based on historical data and patterns, such as forecast results, make decisions, and provide insights.
  • Genetic Algorithm: a method for solving both constrained and unconstrained optimization problems that is based on natural selection concepts.
    • Constrained optimization problems use logical limits or conditions that a solution to a problem must consider. They reflect real-world limits on things like production capacity, inventory, available space, and so on.
    • Unconstrained optimization problems deal with situations where there are no predefined limits or conditions for a solution to consider.
  • Transformer diffusion: A transformer technique (see Transformer above) that creates data by reversing a diffusion process by gradually adding noise to the data.

What is a user-directed feature?

Indicated with a "yes" or "no" designation, this describes whether the generated output can be reviewed and/or further updated by the user before any final action is being taken. This is otherwise known as "human in the loop."

What does the personal data information show?

This section indicates whether personal data is present in the training, testing, or validation datasets used for the development of this feature. 

What are the data sources?

The data source designation listed in the card identifies the types of data sources used for the development of this feature. This includes the data that was used to train the model that powers the AI feature. The types of sources are categorized as follows:

  • Open source:  Data that is freely available for use, modification, and distribution under an open license.
  • Customer content: Data that the customer or their authorized users submit or upload to the product, as further defined in Autodesk’s Terms of Use as “Your Content.”
  • Synthetic data: Data generated by a system or model that can mimic and resemble the structure and statistical properties of real data.
  • Commercial: Data that is purchased and/or acquired from a third party under a restrictive license.
  • Mix: More than one data source category was used.
  • Customer trained: The customer performed training and used their own proprietary data.

What is the choice format?

Choice formats are indicated as Opt-in/Opt-out, No, or N/A. These labels identify the form of choice available to customers and/or their users when their data is used for the AI feature's development/improvement.

  • Opt-in/Opt-out: The customer can choose whether to opt in or out of the use of their data for feature development/improvement.
  • No: A choice is not offered.
  • N/A: A choice is not applicable, as no customer content is used for feature development/improvement.

What is the encryption information shown?

We provide information about two types of encryption: encryption at rest, and encryption in transit. Both of these are shown with Yes or No designations.

  • Encryption at rest: Indicates whether the data is encrypted in the database(s) where the data is maintained. All encryption at rest uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit key length, otherwise known as AES-256.
  • Encryption in transit: Indicates whether the data is encrypted as it's transmitted from one point to another. Autodesk enforces encryption in transit via HTTPS standard encryption, RSA with AES-256, using TLS 1.2 at minimum.

What are the other safeguards referenced?

This section of the card indicates, as applicable, what other notable mechanisms are employed to preserve the confidentiality and protection of the data in addition to our standard security mechanisms. These safeguards apply to both personal data and company data.

  • Tokenization: Sequences of information in data are broken down into smaller units called “tokens.”
  • De-identification: Identifiers are removed from data and replaced with placeholder values.
  • Anonymization: The dataset does not contain any identifiable information and there is no way to link the information back to identifiable information.
See more card information