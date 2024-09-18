Summary

Autodesk is aware of a publicly disclosed critical vulnerability affecting Model Context Protocol (MCP) in nginx-ui, a web-based administrative interface for Nginx. Autodesk has not identified any direct impact to our products or services.

Description

In March 2026, researchers reported a critical issue in the nginx-ui MCP integration. The vulnerability is caused by insufficient authentication on the MCP message endpoint (/mcp_message), which can allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to invoke MCP tools. This may lead to unauthorized access to sensitive data, modification of Nginx configuration files, and restart or disruption of Nginx services.

Autodesk continuously monitors its software supply chain and applies rigorous security controls to mitigate risks associated with third-party dependencies.

Based on the internal investigation to date, Autodesk has not identified exposure to this vulnerability within its products or services. Autodesk will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.