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Autodesk at COP31

Autodesk continues its engagement at the UN Climate Change Conference, attending COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20 November, 2026.

Meet Autodesk at the COP31 Resilient Cities, Buildings and Cooling Pavilion

Autodesk is working with UNEP and GlobalABC on the Resilient Cities, Buildings and Cooling Pavilion at COP31. Governments, cities, industry, financial institutions, and practitioners meet there to move from pledges to zero-emission, resilient buildings.

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Green building with trees

October 29, 4-4:45PM CET

Accelerating the Transition to Low-Carbon Construction​

Join us for the episode 7 of the COP31 Buildings and Cooling Pavilion webinar series that will look at how construction can move from market demand to low-carbon materials.

 

Watch live
City and solar panel

November 12, 5-6PM TRT

Sustainability as a Growth Driver

Joe Speicher, Autodesk Chief Sustainability Officer, joins leaders from Johnson Controls, the U.S. Green Building Council, and UFRGS to discuss how sustainability drives economic growth.

 

Watch live
Supertree Grove in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

November 13

Regenerative Design in Digital Practice​

A full-day online programme exploring how digital tools, AI and computational workflows can help translate regenerative design ambitions into real design decisions.

 

Watch live
Building

WBCSD: Bridging Design and Construction for Carbon Alignment

Industry insights and best practices for carbon assessment and information handover from design to construction. 

Learn from our customers

Check our FY26 Impact Report