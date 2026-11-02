Autodesk at COP31

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk is working with UNEP and GlobalABC on the Resilient Cities, Buildings and Cooling Pavilion at COP31. Governments, cities, industry, financial institutions, and practitioners meet there to move from pledges to zero-emission, resilient buildings.
October 29, 4-4:45PM CET
Join us for the episode 7 of the COP31 Buildings and Cooling Pavilion webinar series that will look at how construction can move from market demand to low-carbon materials.
November 12, 5-6PM TRT
Joe Speicher, Autodesk Chief Sustainability Officer, joins leaders from Johnson Controls, the U.S. Green Building Council, and UFRGS to discuss how sustainability drives economic growth.
November 13
A full-day online programme exploring how digital tools, AI and computational workflows can help translate regenerative design ambitions into real design decisions.
Industry insights and best practices for carbon assessment and information handover from design to construction.
Storm, Sewer, Flood
The centerpiece of the new Istanbul Financial Center