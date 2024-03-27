Metro Istanbul, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) and a public transit authority in Istanbul, serves 3 million people daily via 18 urban rail system lines spanning 241 kilometers, with lofty goals of improving their service quality through minimizing downtime and maintenance of their railway systems, stations and facilities. The digital twin project ensures smooth operations for Istanbulites across various areas, ensuring continuity in the quality of metro services, as well as the seamless functioning of escalators and elevators.

Embracing the mission of providing punctual, comfortable, and cost-effective transportation services to Istanbulites, Metro Istanbul aims to reduce operational and maintenance costs, enhance efficiency, and proactively address potential issues before they arise through the digital twin on the Autodesk Tandem platform.