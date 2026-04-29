Character animation software

3D character animation software for lifelike motion

See character animation software in action. Use rig controls and animation curves so you can shape believable 3D performances with fewer manual fixes for film, TV, and games.

Image courtesy of Andrés Palma and Escena Animation Studio

Rigged 3D character from Mojarra
Image courtesy of Felipe Fierro

What is character animation software?

Character animation software helps you add lifelike movement and expression to 3D characters. It keeps performances editable, letting you refine posing, timing, eye focus, and facial animation for film, TV, and games. Today’s 3D pipelines build on animation principles, combining rigs, motion capture, and keyframes. Autodesk’s character animation software supports these workflows end-to-end while enabling export, review, and integration across your pipeline. 

Autodesk software for 3D character animation

3D animated girl smiling warmly against a backdrop of origami cranes

Maya

  • Animate unforgettable characters your way with traditional, procedural, or AI tools. 
  • Model detailed 3D characters and environments with intuitive, rapid iteration.
  • Build tools for how you work with customization via APIs and scripting.
  • Create effects or even rig characters using Bifrost, Maya’s visual programming environment.

/Month for 1 user

Try Maya for free

Image courtesy of Tiago Mesquita

3D characters generated with mocap in Flow Studio

Flow Studio

  •      Turn live-action footage into directable 3D scenes for animation.
  •      Capture body, hand, and facial motion from video with markerless AI mocap before transferring perfomance to characters.
  •      Generate textured, editable 3D assets from prompts/images.

            

 

       Use for free

 

     

 

 

 

 

 

Get Flow Studio for free
3D animated character in a space suit

Media & Entertainment Collection

  • Access multiple tools, including Maya, Flow Studio, and 3ds Max, and save more than you would by buying standalone subscriptions.
  • Streamline data exchange and collaboration with OpenUSD integration across tools.
  • Scale effects with Bifrost for Maya on 15 machines and render animations using five Arnold licences.

/Month for 1 user

See included software

Image courtesy of Tiago Mesquita

3D animated Viking character with realistic fur and armor
Image courtesy of Mauro Bonu

Maya Indie: Software for indie studios, creators, and freelancers

Maya Indie gives eligible graduates, freelancers, and indie artists an affordable way to use all the features of Maya for commercial work. Whether you’re building a portfolio, shipping a short, or taking paid projects. Maya Indie lets you rig and animate characters with keyframes or mocap, refine body and facial performance, add secondary motion with cloth simulation, and render final shots with integrated Arnold.

 

Eligibility requirements for Maya Indie

  • Your annual gross revenue from creative work must be less than $100,000 USD.
  • You may not use the license on any project valued over $100,000 USD.
  • Only one license subscription can be used per user or organization.
  • Offer is available in these countries.
  • View Maya Indie FAQ

Which character animation software is best for your workflow?

Choose between Maya and Flow Studio based on where you start and what you need to deliver.

Create characters, props, and environments

Build props, environments, and characters with polygons for shape control and NURBS for smooth curves. In Maya, sculpt and groom digi-doubles or stylized heroes. Graduates, freelancers, and indie creators can access it cost-effectively with Maya Indie.

 

Animate faster with iteration tools

Iterate faster without breaking your base animation. Fine-tune curves in Graph Editor, combine and retime clips in Time Editor, review changes immediately with Cached Playback, and reuse motion across different rigs with HumanIK retargeting.

 

Build and share OpenUSD materials with LookdevX

LookdevX in Maya makes it possible to build procedural materials by graphing shading networks directly on OpenUSD objects. Since it supports cross-platform authoring, you can move materials across tools and work across multiple renderers.

 

Generate textured 3D assets from text prompts

Generate textured, editable 3D assets from a text prompt in Flow Studio. This will help you explore ideas, fill scenes with placeholders, and reach review ready visuals faster without starting from scratch in minutes.

 

 

Accelerate reviews with scalable cloud processing

Choose Flow Studio when speed to review and predictable deliverables matter most. Automated cloud rendering lets you process results for multiple projects at once. When you need specific outputs, run Camera Track or Clean Plate as standalone tools instead of processing an entire project.

 

Get cleaner mocap from imperfect footage with Motion Prediction

When your footage is imperfect, choose Motion Prediction in Flow Studio. It improves pose estimation when an actor is partially hidden or moves out of frame, so you get more usable motion from real-world takes and spend less time fixing gaps or reshooting.

Workflows to enhance character animation performances

Character animation is an iterative process. Tools like Maya and Flow Studio keep that loop moving by letting you adjust animation in Maya and turn live-action footage into a directable CG scene in Flow Studio.

Motion capture at the studios of Autodesk customer.

Real-time iteration for keyframed performances

Animate in Maya from blocking to polish. Use the Graph Editor to shape timing and spacing by editing animation curves and tangents and keep the base work intact by applying revisions on Animation Layers. Speed up review with Playblast and iterate on your game with the Unreal Live Link for Maya.

Humanoid robot leaping across cityscape.

AI-assisted motion and mocap workflows

Turn multi-shot video into an editable CG scene in Flow Studio, without complex setups. Assign a CG character once and keep it tracked across shots. Export mocap, camera tracking, clean plates, alpha masks, and character passes to speed reviews.

3D character rig demonstrating balanced pose and motion stability.

Multi-shot authoring tools for good storytelling

Edit and organize your animations into a story using Maya's modernized Sequencer. It empowers you to freely experiment with different shots and sequences non-destructively, perfect for those “what if we try this?” moments. 

Animated character addressing a large audience in a cinematic 3D scene.

Crowd simulation

Populate multi-character scenes with crowds without hand-animating every background character. Use Golaem for Maya to simulate groups, available exclusively in the Media & Entertainment Collection.

Image courtesy of LAVAlabs

Speed up horse character animation without losing creative control

Speed up horse character animation without losing creative control

MotionMaker in Maya introduces AI horse animation that helps character animators generate believable horse motion in seconds, giving teams a faster starting point for walk, trot, canter, and gallop cycles. The motion stays controllable and editable, so artists can refine gait, timing, and performance without hours of rework. The horse is the latest addition to MotionMaker’s growing library, joining biped and canine motion styles.

How studios deliver unforgettable character animation with Autodesk software

Stylized 3D characters collaborating in a cinematic sci‑fi scene.

Creating new worlds for Oscar-nominated animated movie 'Zootopia 2'

Walt Disney Animation Studios used Maya and Flow Production Tracking to create 'Zootopia 2', one of the studio’s most ambitious animated films. Maya helped the team build complex environments and push scale, detail, and character performance, while Flow Production Tracking kept more than 700 people aligned across about 2,055 shots and over 8,000 elements, maintaining the production momentum as the story evolved.

Read story

Image courtesy of Zootopia 2 © Disney

3D animated character performing action animation in a stylized environment.

Making high-end VFX workflows more accessible for 'Beast Games'

SOKRISPYMEDIA used Flow Studio, Maya, and 3ds Max to recreate the visual effects behind 'Beast Games' Season 2 for a behind-the-scenes video. The project showed how a repeatable, fully editable workflow can keep artists in creative control and make high-end VFX techniques more accessible beyond traditional studio pipelines.

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Image courtesy of SOKRISPYMEDIA

Emotion‑driven 3D animated scene with cinematic lighting.

Creating a believable werewolf for Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Rodeo FX used Maya, MotionBuilder, and Arnold in the Media & Entertainment Collection to create creature and environment VFX for Wednesday Season 2. The integrated workflow helped the team refine Enid’s werewolf transformation, build a modular CG Nevermore Academy, and adapt each shot to the show’s evolving visual style—showing how a connected toolset can support both creative ambition and production scale.

Read story

Image courtesy of Netflix and Rodeo FX

Emerging trends in character animation

Modular/procedural rigging

Build rigs from modular parts you can assemble and regenerate. Maya + Bifrost Modular Rigging Framework lets you author procedural rigs in graphs and convert them into native controls, joints, and attributes, allowing updates to propagate predictably.

Text- and image-to-3D AI models

Early character and prop exploration often need speed, and Wonder 3D in Flow Studio meets this need. It helps you generate an editable 3D starting point from a text prompt or reference image. Wonder 3D allows faster ideation and iteration even as you move work into 3D pipelines, game engines, or 3D printing software.

ML deformation acceleration

Tools like Maya’s Machine Learning Deformer are part of a trend toward machine language (ML)-assisted deformation speed animation on heavy rigs. Teams can train an ML model on a high-fidelity deformation setup, animate against a lighter approximation for smooth viewport performance, and switch back to the full rig for final output.

Animating in context

Tools like Flow Animating in Context allow Maya artists to load shots from Flow Production Tracking before and after their active-shot to make creative decisions within an editorial context. It also shows versions of the shot or cut from other departments like layout or CFX.

 

Interop-first animation pipelines

Pipelines combine tools like Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine, making interoperability a core requirement for character animation. Studios are increasingly using openusd to move assets, animation, cameras, and layout between tools, cutting conversion and rework.

MetaHuman-ready animation pipelines

For Unreal Engine projects, creators are using Flow Studio AI Motion Capture to capture body motion from video and export it straight to MetaHumans. This workflow accelerates game prototyping and cinematic blocking while still leaving room for polishing inside Unreal.

Additional resources on character animation software

This guide breaks down the character rigging workflow. From setting up a skeleton and skin weights to adding IK/constraints, reusing rig setups, and speeding iteration, learn how to rig characters in Maya.

A practical “quick win” watch focused on everyday animation techniques and habits you can apply immediately to improve clarity and polish.

This guide is designed for creators seeking to capture AI-driven motion capture and integrate it into Maya or Blender. It enables users to benefit from automated workflows while maintaining precise control over editing and refinement processes.

Watch this tutorial to understand how to generation a base motion for a human, canine or horse with MotionMaker in Maya. Then, add personality and shape your performance by animating by hand. 

Check out these eight suggestions for achieving cleaner outcomes with live-action video. This blog discusses topics such as wardrobe contrast, lighting, frame rates, wider shots, and exporting footage for further editing in programs like Maya and Blender.

Join our creative hub for storytellers, 3D artists, and filmmakers using Autodesk Flow Studio to bring ideas to life. Share your latest scene, learn new techniques, and connect with fellow creators—this is where your story finds its audience

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on character animation software

What is character animation software and 3D character animation?

Character animation software is used for creating believable movement and performance by animating a character rig using keyframes, motion capture, or both. 3D character animation is the process of bringing a 3D character to life inside a scene to produce a final shot or gameplay animation.

What’s the difference between 2D and 3D character animation?

2D character animation is created in a flat, two-dimensional space, typically with drawn frames or 2D rigs. 3D character animation uses a 3D model in a virtual environment with depth, allowing more flexible camera moves, lighting, staging, and perspective.

What is rigging in character animation?

Rigging involves building character controls that let animators pose and move a model efficiently. A good rig supports natural motion using systems like inverse kinematics and provides animator-friendly controls for facial and body performance.

What is the best 3D character animation software for small studios?

The best 3D character animation software depends on production needs. Small studios often opt for a package combining rigging, animation, and pipeline export (e.g., OpenUSD). A proven option like Maya can be tested for free for 30 days before committing.

Can I create character animation using AI-powered tools?

Yes. AI-powered character animation tools can speed up iteration by generating a first pass of motion or extracting mocap from video for cleanup and refinement.

What should I look for in 3D character animation software?

Prioritize a strong animation core comprising rigging tools, Graph Editor/curves, layers, constraints, retargeting, and mocap cleanup. Also, look for pipeline interoperability as it helps characters and shots move smoothly through production.

How long does it take to learn character animation?

You can learn the basics of posing, timing, and simple character motion in weeks, especially with guided tutorials and practice exercises. Reaching professional-level character performance requires sustained practice and understanding of animation principles, acting choices, workflow speed, and production pipelines.

Is there budget-friendly 3D character animation software for freelancers or small businesses?

Yes. Many tools offer free trials, lower-cost creator plans, and flexible subscriptions that help freelancers and small teams validate fit before committing. Choose software that covers your full workflow to save on multiple overlapping tools.

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