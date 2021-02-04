For 20 years, Martz Technologies, Inc. has served a diverse set of industries in the Mid-Atlantic states. Whether it’s electrical and control engineering for food manufacturing, freshwater filtration plants, or wastewater plants, the company focuses on upgrading and building brand new control panels and retrofits—which also require brand new electrical drawings to go along with it.

“From the very first day the company was founded, AutoCAD LT had always been used,” says David Slusser, project manager, Martz Technologies. “But CAD standards amongst our team have always been challenging. To an untrained eye you probably wouldn't notice a difference in our drawings over the past 10 or 15 years. But when we do peer checks and have stop points for review, you really pick up on the differences that one engineer might have from another.”