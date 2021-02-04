If you’ve ever ordered a bottle of beer from the neighborhood bar, it probably came off a conveyor line that Can Lines Engineering (CLE) designed and installed. Since 1960, this family-owned company has manufactured conveyor systems to tie together packaging lines for the food, beverage, and consumer-products industries. See how CLE streamlined its manufacturing processes to get conveyor lines up and running quickly so clients can get their products out the door and onto store shelves.