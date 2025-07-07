A bill of materials (BOM) is a comprehensive list of raw materials, components, and parts needed to manufacture a product. It serves as a blueprint for the production process, detailing every item needed to assemble the final product. A BOM includes part names, descriptions, quantities, and specifications. Manufacturers gain a clear understanding of what is needed for each stage of production and is necessary for inventory management, procurement, and production planning.

BOMs can vary in complexity and can range from simple lists for more basic products to intricate multi-level BOMs for complex assemblies. They're typically categorized into different types, such as single-level BOMs and multi-level BOMs. Single-level BOMs list components directly required for assembly, and multi-level BOMs break down sub-assemblies into further detail. By capturing, configuring, and managing all product data, BOMs play a critical role in maintaining product quality. They enhance communication among departments, support change management, and regulatory compliance.