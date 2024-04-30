Inventory Management Software

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
With the global supply landscape becoming increasingly more competitive and complex, effective inventory management is crucial.
Autodesk Fusion Operations's Inventory Management capabilities, offer a comprehensive solution, addressing the common challenges faced by businesses in managing their inventory.
Overstocking ties up capital, increases storage costs, and risks inventory obsolescence. Autodesk Fusion Operations helps you with your inventory control and minimizes these risks, ensuring optimal stock levels that align with demand forecasts. This not only frees up capital but also enhances operational agility, preventing the costly pitfalls of excess inventory.
Labor-intensive methods slow down operations, hinder real-time data accuracy, and can significantly impact decision-making. Autodesk Fusion Operations streamlines these processes, boosting efficiency and enhancing accuracy, providing a solid foundation for informed inventory decisions.
Finding specific products becomes a time-consuming task, disrupting workflow and productivity, and leading to inaccuracies in inventory levels. Efficient stock organization is essential to streamline operations, minimize search time, and maintain accurate inventory records, ensuring smooth and reliable business processes.
Image courtesy of IG Masonry Support
Scalability in inventory management is key for growing businesses, ensuring you can handle increasing volumes and complexity, supporting expansion while maintaining efficiency. This adaptability is vital for integrating new products and markets seamlessly, fostering sustainable business growth.
— James Pastre, Quality Manager, IG Masonry Support
— Pedro Costa, Production Manager, Termobrasa
— Declan Brown, Production Manager, Laser Tech
A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a software solution to automate and digitize manufacturing processes. Manage, monitor, and track the transformation of raw materials into finished products in real-time. Gain insight into manufacturing operations to see how to improve performance, lower costs and increase production efficiency.
Autodesk Fusion Operations brings together MES and ERP capabilities, consolidating the number of tools used, streamlining your workflow to require fewer tools, and enabling communication of relevant information back and forth.
Autodesk Fusion Operations is a multi-capable tool, used by manufacturing engineers, production managers, quality managers, fulfilment, and shop floor fabricators.