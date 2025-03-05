& Construction
The path from concept to production contains endless opportunities for making processes smarter, more efficient, and more productive. And at the center of those opportunities is your data. By connecting your data in the cloud, critical information can flow uninterrupted from design to make to operations, creating a reliable foundation for data and process integration across systems.
See what Autodesk leaders have to say about how connected data helps you unlock new levels of operational excellence to set the stage for future growth.
Streamline workflows and improve design and engineering efficiency with data interoperability and real-time collaboration tools.
Access the exact information you need, when you need it, to drive dynamic decision-making throughout your development process.
Increase productivity and improve operational efficiency by using connected data solutions for automating workflows and tasks.
Autodesk’s industry cloud for manufacturing, Fusion, transforms design and manufacturing through connected data and processes, driving greater automation and information flow. With data connectivity in the cloud, organizations can spend more time working smarter and aligning priorities to new levels of innovation. Fusion helps manufacturers use connected data for optimized performance, enhanced collaboration, and efficient workflow transitions.
Enhance team productivity with a cloud-based collaboration tool that centralizes project data, facilitates real-time feedback, and enables seamless file sharing.
Streamline product lifecycle management processes, enhance decision-making with real-time data, and boost operational efficiency with cloud-based PLM.
Optimize design and engineering processes, improve collaboration, and ensure data integrity with product data management that enables secure access to centralized data.
The power of the cloud to connect people and machines everywhere, all the time, is delivering a tectonic shift in the way the world turns raw materials into useful products. In this Engineering.com roundtable, data experts from Autodesk and Harvard Business Review Analytic Services discuss how connected data solutions are breaking down silos and turning data into actionable insights.
– Rob Shudra, Co-founder and Creative Director, Velavu
– Tyler Berryman, Product Design Engineer, Brash
– Klaus Mundle, Head of Product Lines, Evatec
– Carl Schelfhout, CAD/PLM Manager, Reynaers Aluminium
REPORT
Learn why your peers in design and manufacturing are optimistic about the global landscape and how they’re navigating change through digital transformation.
VIDEO
Hear from Autodesk leaders how connected data, cloud platforms, and AI will help designers and engineers spend more time doing innovative work.
REPORT
Learn why the industry is leaning on AI to accelerate innovation cycles and facilitate more informed decision-making across the development process.
Connected data is a term used to describe data that is effectively linked to and usable from other data. This allows for more efficient and insightful data analysis.
Connected data with Autodesk refers to the seamless integration and flow of data across various tools, applications, and solutions within the Autodesk ecosystem, ensuring all relevant data is accessible, up-to-date, and consistent across the design and manufacturing process.
A connected data platform is a system that integrates and manages data from various sources, tools, and applications within a unified framework. It ensures that data is accessible, up-to-date, and consistent across different project stages, facilitating seamless collaboration, improved decision-making, and enhanced efficiency. In the context of Autodesk and the Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing, a connected data platform allows users to centralize their project data, enabling real-time collaboration, version control, secure access, and advanced analytics, optimizing the entire design and manufacturing process.
Connected data centralizes information, enhances collaboration, maintains consistency, streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, ensures security, facilitates version control, and automates tasks, thereby reducing inefficiencies and boosting productivity.
Data connectivity refers to the ability to establish a link between two or more data points or systems, enabling data exchange and synchronization.
Data can be connected using various methods, including application programming interfaces (APIs), data connectors, or data integration platforms.
Connected data solutions are technologies or services that help businesses connect, manage, and analyze their data across different sources for better decision making.
Connected data allows for more comprehensive data analysis, leading to more accurate decision-making. It makes it possible to see patterns and relationships in data that would not be visible otherwise.
Connected data solutions could range from data integration tools, data warehousing systems, to advanced analytics platforms.
The main challenges involve data security, data quality, and the need for skilled personnel to manage and interpret the connected data.
Autodesk offers various software solutions that enable data integration and connectivity, allowing organizations to make data-driven decisions effectively.
Yes, many connected data solutions are designed to handle real-time data, providing businesses with timely insights for decision making.