Velavu serves a wide range of customers in defense, healthcare, heavy industry, natural resources, transportation and logistics, and warehousing and distribution. While some choose the out-of-the-box Velavu solution, others require a more customized approach. Depending on the use case, this may involve a minor change to an existing product or the design of a new piece of hardware.

In these cases, the most important challenge to overcome is how to ensure accuracy in the design workflow and then get the new custom product into production as quickly as possible.

“We focus a great deal on de-risking the product development process,” Shudra says. “There are a lot of risks involved in developing custom hardware, whether it’s the PCB design, or tooling and parts not working as intended. And then we’re trying to move as rapidly as we can. A big part of that is using tools you can trust.”

One of those trusted tools at Velavu is Autodesk Fusion, which Shudra’s team relies on for virtually every aspect of product design. Incidentally, Shudra was instrumental in the push within Brash to switch to Fusion from a competitive platform. So it only made sense for Velavu to use Fusion from day one.

“Fusion really helps us minimize the risks inherent in product development, because we can do multiple simulations with any design and visualize how it will all come together,” Shudra says. “That means we’re more confident sending off the final files and moving into tooling. We know the surfacing will be good and the snap-fits will work properly. We’ve been very happy with Fusion throughout that process, and we trust it to do the job correctly.”