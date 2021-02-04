REYNAERS ALUMINIUM

Bringing this transformation to life is a constant journey, but Reynaers has met a number of their objectives with software from Autodesk. The development team creates its design models in both AutoCAD and Autodesk Inventor. For certain applications, Inventor creates select parts of the profile automatically to streamline the process. Then, to manage each product throughout its life cycle, Reynaers uses a combination of both Fusion Manage and Vault Professional.

“For every project we initiate, it starts with a request for development, whether that is a new product range, an extension of an existing product, a thermal calculation or even a BIM model,” Schelfhout says. “That is fully integrated with Fusion Manage, so our project management cascades from there. Technical teams evaluate the request and if it’s accepted, it gets a development number. This is automatically communicated to both our ERP system and to Vault, so it’s the same number no matter where you look.”

This unified source of product information makes it easier to manage the entire process because team leaders or developers or fabricator partners have a complete overview of everything at once.

“They can follow up on anything,” Schelfhout says. “Is it ordered yet? Is the prototype approved? Has stock-building started? All the different phases are visible in Fusion Manage.”

For architects, the process is slightly different, although the concept is the same. In these cases, Reynaers teams can create BIM objects using Revit BIM software. In both cases, however, the benefits are the same. The process flows automatically from step to step, there is less time spent moving and managing large amounts of complex product and configuration data, and there are significantly fewer errors—the kind that can often result when profiles are moved from system to system manually.