Autodesk AI is built for artists who want to move faster without compromising their vision. Our tools are designed to accelerate production while keeping you in full control: editable, directable, and always aligned with your creative intent. Whether you're animating, compositing, or scheduling, Autodesk AI supports your process at every stage of media and entertainment production. And because trust matters, we’re transparent about how our AI is trained and how your data is used, so you can create with confidence.