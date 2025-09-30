& Construction
Autodesk AI is built for artists who want to move faster without compromising their vision. Our tools are designed to accelerate production while keeping you in full control: editable, directable, and always aligned with your creative intent. Whether you're animating, compositing, or scheduling, Autodesk AI supports your process at every stage of media and entertainment production. And because trust matters, we’re transparent about how our AI is trained and how your data is used, so you can create with confidence.
Speed up repetitive or technical tasks so artists can spend more time on creative decisions.
Maintain full artistic ownership with editable, non-destructive AI outputs that adapt to your style.
From indie creators to AAA studios, our AI tools scale to meet the needs of any production size or budget.
At Autodesk, we believe AI should serve the artist, not the other way around. That’s why Autodesk AI is built on three core principles: creative control, workflow integration, and trusted transparency. Our tools are designed to fit seamlessly into your pipeline, adapt to your style, and respect your data. That’s why studios and creators around the world trust Autodesk to help them tell their stories.
Autodesk flow studio
Transform live-action footage into editable CG scenes with Flow Studio's cloud-based, AI-powered 3D toolset. No complex setup required. Tell the stories you’ve always imagined with AI that’s fast, accessible, and fully in your control.
Autodesk Maya
Focus on performance and story refinement. MotionMaker blends keyframing, motion capture, and machine learning to quickly generate motion and give you a strong starting point, whether it’s for background characters or a hero shot.
AUTODESK Flow Production Tracking
Optimize production timelines with AI that analyzes dependencies, resource availability, and creative priorities. Flow Generative Scheduling helps producers and coordinators make smarter, faster decisions.
Autodesk Flame
Generate 3D point clouds to position objects in a scene, create additional frames for slow-motion shots, and more with nearly a dozen of AI-powered VFX and finishing tools in Flame.
Autodesk Maya
Approximate complex character deformation with something fast and interactive. Reduce manual weight painting and speed up character setup.
Projects like Phantom Sky, a 90-second short, would traditionally take months for a team of artists to complete. With MotionMaker in Maya, Eddie Chew (founder of Griffin Animation Studios) brought multiple characters to life in just six weeks. That shift gave him more time to focus on what matters most: performance, polish, and storytelling. MotionMaker creates a new balance between efficiency and creativity, making it possible to take on more ambitious client projects without sacrificing detail.
We partner closely with studios, artists, and technologists to ensure our AI tools are transparent, secure, and shaped by the people who use them.
Discover how AI is empowering artists, streamlining production, and redefining the future of creative work. Industry leaders share why AI is no longer optional - it's essential for boosting innovation, automating tedious tasks, and staying competitive. Download the report to explore exclusive insights, hiring trends, and how top companies are preparing for the next chapter in storytelling with AI.
Create stunning VFX with AI you control. Turn your footage into CG scenes you can direct, edit, and export - using AI-powered mocap, camera tracking, animation, and compositing tools.
Scale your studio’s rendering and simulation capabilities, while equipping artists with powerful modeling and animation tools
Get Flow Studio, Maya, and more AI-powered tools in a single, cost-efficient purchase.
Flow Studio provides a wide range of AI-powered tools designed to speed up your creative process. Key features include: markerless motion capture, Video-to-3D Scene technology, and automatic generation of essential elements like camera tracking, clean plates, alpha masks, and character passes. Everything is export-ready for your preferred 3D tools—like Maya, Blender, or Unreal—so you can easily refine and build on your work with full creative control. Learn more here.
Autodesk AI features like MotionMaker and the Machine Learning (ML) Deformer are available in Maya. MotionMaker generates character motion from just a few keyframes or a motion path, significantly speeding up animation workflows. The ML Deformer approximates complex character deformation in a way that is fast and interactive. Both tools automate repetitive tasks, allowing artists to stay focused on the creative process. Learn more here.
Autodesk Flame includes a growing list of AI-powered features to reduce manual effort and increase overall efficiency in visual effects and finishing. Current features include:
Learn more here.