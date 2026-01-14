& Construction
Autodesk Flow Studio brings the power of AI to VFX creation, making complex workflows simple, fast, and accessible. Whether you’re a studio producing high-end sequences or an indie creator making content for social media, Flow Studio helps you deliver stunning results without expensive gear or complicated setups.
Flow Studio uses AI to automate time-consuming VFX tasks like motion tracking, compositing, and scene generation. Upload your footage, and Flow Studio identifies actors, applies motion to CG characters, and generates editable VFX elements for seamless integration into your pipeline.
Capture motion from standard video without suits, markers, or green screens.
Access mocap data, clean plates, alpha masks, and camera tracking for refinement.
Accelerate turnaround times and enable remote teamwork with secure cloud tools.
Eliminate traditional bottlenecks with AI-powered automation and cloud workflows.
Flexible plans for individuals, small teams, indie studios, and enterprise studios.
Whether you're an independent creator or a team of VFX pros, find the perfect plan for your next creative project—big or small. Flow Studio is also included in the M&E Collection, along with Maya, 3ds Max, Arnold, Golaem, and more.
For curious creators exploring AI-powered VFX. No credit card required.
FREE
For creators ready to unlock advanced AI features and bring projects to life with greater flexibility.
For creators and small teams needing more export options and rapid prototyping - prove value fast and scale with confidence.
For large teams producing at scale - unlock all features to support complex, production-ready projects.
Contact us to explore our Enterprise tier.
Freelance VFX artists, Unreal Engine users, and 3D generalists can speed up tedious tasks like rotoscoping and motion tracking. Flow Studio integrates with Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine for seamless pipeline compatibility, assisting with tasks to meet tight deadlines.
Emerging filmmakers, influencers, and social media creators can elevate storytelling with accessible cinematic visuals. Flow Studio lowers the barrier to entry with easy-to-use AI tools, fast previz for pitching, and workflows that fit naturally alongside Premiere and After Effects - ideal for YouTube, TikTok, and episodic content.
Accelerate character animation and game or scene prototyping without expensive mocap suits or render farms. Flow Studio’s automation and cloud scalability make it a cost-effective solution for small teams.
Produce high-quality VFX for campaigns and advertisements quickly, even with limited resources. Flow Studio empowers creative teams to deliver studio-grade visuals without technical complexity.
Boxel Studio took on the challenge of delivering high-end visuals for Superman & Lois with less time and a smaller budget than the previous season. By bringing AI-powered Autodesk Flow Studio’s AI-powered tools into their pipeline, they transformed live-action footage into editable CG scenes — showing that even with fewer resources, they can tell the best stories imaginable.
Students and educators can get free access to all features in Flow Studio’s Lite tier. You’ll have AI-powered motion capture and USD scene export (normally unavailable in the Standard tier), automated export elements like camera tracking, clean plates, alpha masks and more – ready to refine in Maya, 3ds Max (via USD), or your tool of choice.
Autodesk Flow Studio is AI-powered software for creating VFX and animation and motion capture without specialized hardware.
No, Flow Studio uses markerless AI technology, so you can capture motion from regular video footage.
Flow Studio supports MP4 export for video, and USD and FBX exports for 3D compatibility with standard DCC tools like Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, and 3ds Max.
The Free tier gives you basic AI VFX tools, limited exports, and introductory cloud processing - perfect for testing workflows.
The Lite plan is ideal for indie content creators producing short-form content for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
Studios use Flow Studio for rapid previsualization, proof-of-concept development, and scalable VFX production without costly setups.
Autodesk is committed to responsible and ethical AI and ML capabilities from design to development, and beyond, including continuous monitoring and review after becoming available to our users.
To that end, we’ve created a Trusted AI program to govern and oversee our development and use of AI. Learn more by visiting the Autodesk Trust Center and read about what Autodesk is doing to build your trust, secure and protect your assets, respond to security incidents, and more.
At Autodesk, we’re committed to using AI responsibly, ethically, and securely. We have strong governance in place to protect your personal and content data every step of the way. Want to learn more? Check out section 8.5 of the Autodesk Terms of Use, and Autodesk Trust Center to learn about our Trusted AI program.