Autodesk Flow Studio brings the power of AI to VFX creation, making complex workflows simple, fast, and accessible. Whether you’re a studio producing high-end sequences or an indie creator making content for social media, Flow Studio helps you deliver stunning results without expensive gear or complicated setups.

Flow Studio uses AI to automate time-consuming VFX tasks like motion tracking, compositing, and scene generation. Upload your footage, and Flow Studio identifies actors, applies motion to CG characters, and generates editable VFX elements for seamless integration into your pipeline.