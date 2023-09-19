Thanks to its abundance of daylight, nature, and community, it’s obvious to anyone who visits that 311 Third St. is a healthy, happy, and high-performing workplace. To make the office a showpiece for clients, however, Lake|Flato had to prove and validate its positive design outcomes by way of third-party certifications.

To that end, Lake|Flato’s office is on track to achieve the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Zero Carbon Certification, as well as the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) WELL Certification. And in June 2023, it became the first Texas-based architecture firm to become a certified B Corporation. The firm also is participating in ILFI’s Just program, through which it measures its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Circular economy strategies were essential to meeting Lake|Flato’s goals. To create the courtyard, the wooden roof of the former parking garage was carefully deconstructed and reused in the interior (as work surfaces and ceiling accents) instead of being discarded.

“Material reuse is a really important strategy because most carbon emissions come from creating a new product,” Sector says. “If you don’t have to purchase a new product, you’re significantly cutting down on emissions.”

At the heart of the firm’s efforts was a 3D model created in Autodesk Revit. “We had a laser scan performed on our existing building, which gave us a 3D point cloud,” says Jamie Sartory, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, and the project’s lead architect. “We built a model from that point cloud, and we used that throughout the entire design and build process. With that model, I was able to get linear footage to figure out how much wood we would be able to salvage.”

Impactful as it is, material reuse alone doesn’t make a building healthy and sustainable. To make its office as beneficial as possible for occupants and for the environment, Lake|Flato had to think as much about life inside the building as it did the structure’s underlying materiality.

Again, Revit was indispensable. “The laser scan gave us billions of colored points in Revit,” Stine says. “Whenever we cut a section or looked at a floor plan, we could see those points clustered together to validate the existing conditions. What that allowed us to do was design as accurately as possible. Without that capability, there are so many scenarios where you could end up with a compromised design.”