Electrical drawings, also known as electrical plans, are technical documents that depict and notate designs for electrical systems. Workers use these documents to install systems on-site. In electrical drawings, every type of component and connection has its own specialized symbol and every detail matters.

AutoCAD can be used as a fully-featured electrical drawing program, with most of its electrical capabilities available through the dedicated Electrical toolset, which is included with a subscription to AutoCAD. This powerful toolset allows you to efficiently create, modify, and document electrical control systems with ease. Gain access to extensive libraries of symbols, automated drafting features, and real-time error checking to streamline your workflow and enhance productivity.