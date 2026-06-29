& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Construction AI software applies artificial intelligence to project data to analyze information, deliver stronger insights, and automate processes across workflows. It can streamline tasks, uncover patterns, and support better decision-making, helping improve productivity, quality, and safety. The goal isn’t to replace human expertise, but to augment it by simplifying access to information, identifying risks earlier, and saving valuable time.
Autodesk Forma is one example of construction AI software, with Autodesk AI capabilities embedded across workflows, including risk detection and AI-powered assistance through Autodesk Assistant.
Construction AI software uses AI to analyze project data, surface insights, and automate workflows. When evaluating construction AI software, there are a few key items to look for:
AI works best when project information – drawings, specifications, RFIs, submittals, issues, photos, schedule, etc. – is captured in a connected project environment.
Strong construction AI software should understand relationships across data and activities to deliver more relevant insights and recommendations.
AI should work directly within existing tools and workflows to help automate repetitive tasks and move work forward more efficiently.
As construction AI continues to evolve and teams adopt new workflows, people remain in control of approvals and outcomes while AI helps accelerate the work leading up to those decisions.
AI tools that are easy to use and adopt can help teams scale best practices and repeatable workflows to improve consistency across projects.
Construction AI software helps teams reduce manual work, gain actionable insights, and improve project outcomes. The real value comes down to less busy work, improved decision-making, and stronger results on every project.
Automate repetitive tasks and reduce errors so teams can focus on higher‑value work.
Analyze project data with confidence to reveal insights, patterns, and next steps.
Catch issues earlier and reduce rework by addressing problems before they escalate.
Help identify potential hazards and support safer job sites with proactive insights.
Autodesk Forma takes a different approach to construction AI software by embedding AI directly into the platform and workflows teams already use. Instead of relying on separate AI tools, Autodesk AI works within a connected environment where project data, workflows, and insights all work together.
In Autodesk Forma, AI supports teams in two ways: construction intelligence and AI-powered automated workflows.
Construction intelligence helps teams better understand projects by turning connected project data into clear, context-aware insights. Autodesk AI helps teams identify risks, evaluate performance, and determine next steps without having to manually search across disconnected systems.
AI-powered automated workflows help automate repetitive tasks and move work forward automatically within existing workflows, allowing teams to spend less time on manual processes and more time focused on decisions and outcomes.
What makes Autodesk Forma different is its connected data foundation and construction knowledge layer. Because project data lives within the same platform, Autodesk AI understands how project information, workflows, and activities relate to one another, helping deliver more accurate, context-aware insights and automation.
The result is a single AI-native platform that helps teams gain stronger insights, automate workflows, and improve project outcomes.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep, and connected set of tools for builders.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.
With AI capabilities built right into Autodesk Forma, there’s no need to toggle between tools or move data back and forth. Everything works together in the same place where your work happens.
Ask questions in natural language, summarize and validate project information, save prompts, and view chat history – directly inside Forma. Learn more.
Analyze issues, checklists, observations, and more to identify and prioritize quality and safety risks before they become costly problems.
Go beyond storing files. AI can extract data from drawings, automatically section specifications, and identify high‑risk design issues.
Auto‑generate submittal logs, missing submittals suggested, quick issue and RFI creation, photo autotags and metadata.
Automate bid forwarding, financial data entry, and takeoff symbol detection to simplify bidding, qualification, and estimating workflows.
“Autodesk Assistant helps quickly locate items within the specifications, saving my team time and increasing productivity. Instead of searching for issues, we can focus on solving them.”
Jason Fuhrmann
Executive Vice President, Project Development
Miron Construction Co., Inc.
AI can support different teams across the project, so everyone can get the information and tools they need to get the job done.
Quickly get visibility into project health, priorities, and emerging risks without manual reporting.
Identify trends and issues earlier to reduce rework and improve outcomes.
Surface potential hazards and support proactive safety planning.
Know which design and constructability risks to prioritize using data-driven insights.
Speed up bidding, takeoff, and qualification with automated workflows.
Gain earlier visibility and a more complete, connected project record.
Autodesk is committed to responsible, ethical, and secure AI development. Data privacy, security, and IP protection are part of the foundation of every solution we build and deploy.
Like all other major innovations, AI in construction wasn’t developed overnight. It was built on decades of change, starting with the shift away from paper and moving toward connected, data-driven workflows. As the industry continues to adopt connected data and cloud-based platforms, AI is becoming a practical tool for improving how projects are planned, managed, and delivered.
Early digitization
The foundation for AI in construction began when teams moved from paper to digital with CAD, electronic documents, and early project management software. These tools weren’t AI-powered, but they laid the groundwork by creating the digital data needed for future automation and intelligence.
Connected construction data
As BIM, mobile tools, and cloud platforms gained traction, more project data became connected. Teams could connect information from drawings, schedules, RFIs, submittals, and field observations in ways that improved visibility and coordination. During this period, rule-based automation and analytics began to support more efficient project controls and document management.
Rise of machine learning and predictive insights
With more connected project data available, machine learning began to play a bigger role in construction. Early tech leaders like Autodesk started investing in research to solve complex AI problems like generative design. This led to the launch of tools like Construction IQ, enabling construction professionals to identify various risks across construction projects. These capabilities expanded across quality, safety, design coordination, and project controls, helping teams work more proactively rather than reactively.
Practical AI for everyday construction workflows
Today, AI is no longer for early adopters or those experimenting with the technology. AI in construction is now part of how work gets done day-to-day. Teams use it to summarize information, catch gaps, automate routine tasks, and surface risks across design, preconstruction, and construction.
At the same time, technologies like Model Context Protocol (MCP) are making it easier for AI to connect across tools, data sources, and workflows in real time, without heavy setup. Instead of working in silos, teams can access more complete project context and get faster answers. AI does not replace experience. It supports it, helping teams move faster and deliver stronger outcomes.
AI in construction is moving toward more practical applications. It helps teams work faster, catch risks earlier, and make decisions with confidence. As project data becomes easier to access across the lifecycle, AI will play a bigger role in turning that information into action.
AI will continue to improve the industry’s ability to identify quality, safety, schedule, and cost risks before they escalate. Instead of relying only on manual reviews, teams will increasingly use AI to detect patterns, prioritize issues, and guide next steps earlier in the process.
Construction teams will automate even more time-consuming administrative work. From document handling and submittal management to bid analysis, photo organization, and data entry. Teams that leverage AI effectively will spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on collaboration, planning, and problem-solving.
Finding information gets easier. AI assistants and natural language experiences will allow teams to find, validate, and summarize project information without having to search across multiple tools and files. It helps teams find the right answers faster, which improves decision-making across the office and field.
As design, preconstruction, and construction workflows become more unified, AI will help connect data across teams and phases of work. This can lead to better forecasting, stronger collaboration, and earlier visibility into downstream issues that impact cost, constructability, and project outcomes.
AI won’t replace humans in the future. Rather, it will extend the capabilities of project teams with tools that help them work faster, reduce manual effort, and focus on higher-value decisions. Human judgment, experience, and accountability will remain essential, with AI acting as a powerful partner in the process.
As AI adoption grows, trust will remain critical. Construction firms will continue looking for AI solutions that are secure, transparent, and designed to protect project data and intellectual property. Responsible AI development will be a key part of how the industry scales these technologies with confidence
Learn how Autodesk AI helps design and make teams work smarter and faster by amplifying creativity, accelerating innovation, and enabling more sustainable outcomes across industries.
What AI trends are shaping the industry? 25+ construction experts share how firms can apply AI to meet goals and stay competitive this year and beyond.
Explore how the Autodesk AI Lab advances generative AI research for CAD by partnering with the global research community to develop foundational and applied technologies.
Autodesk’s Trusted AI approach focuses on responsibly developing secure, transparent, and reliable AI that protects customer data and intellectual property.
Autodesk Assistant is an AI‑native, action‑oriented agent in Autodesk Forma that helps construction teams analyze data, automate workflows, and surface real‑time insights directly within their everyday project workflows.
Construction AI software uses artificial intelligence to analyze project data and automate workflows, so teams can work more efficiently and make better decisions.
The benefits of AI in construction include increased productivity, improved decision-making, higher-quality outcomes, and better safety. It also helps teams automate repetitive work, surface issues sooner, and keep projects on track.
AI helps identify risks and patterns early so teams can address issues before they escalate. For example, it can detect trends in safety observations or quality defects that might otherwise be missed.
No. Construction AI supports human expertise by providing insights and automation, not replacing professional judgment.
Our customers are industry experts, and this industry has a lot of variability across projects and regions. For the foreseeable future, we see opportunities for AI to automate, provide insights, and provide design alternatives, but always with the expert in control. AI will serve as a digital assistant, but the professional will still be the one giving instructions to the system, engineering prompts, making selections from various design alternatives that the system generates, and controlling the final product.
Anyone involved in a project can benefit, including contractors, owners, project managers, preconstruction teams, and quality and safety teams.