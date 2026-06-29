Autodesk Forma takes a different approach to construction AI software by embedding AI directly into the platform and workflows teams already use. Instead of relying on separate AI tools, Autodesk AI works within a connected environment where project data, workflows, and insights all work together.

In Autodesk Forma, AI supports teams in two ways: construction intelligence and AI-powered automated workflows.

Construction intelligence helps teams better understand projects by turning connected project data into clear, context-aware insights. Autodesk AI helps teams identify risks, evaluate performance, and determine next steps without having to manually search across disconnected systems.

AI-powered automated workflows help automate repetitive tasks and move work forward automatically within existing workflows, allowing teams to spend less time on manual processes and more time focused on decisions and outcomes.

What makes Autodesk Forma different is its connected data foundation and construction knowledge layer. Because project data lives within the same platform, Autodesk AI understands how project information, workflows, and activities relate to one another, helping deliver more accurate, context-aware insights and automation.

The result is a single AI-native platform that helps teams gain stronger insights, automate workflows, and improve project outcomes.