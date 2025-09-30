& Construction
With Autodesk Assistant, capacity and creativity are unlocked by AI. Every team member can use trusted and secure intelligent agents to accelerate their impact to Design and Make anything.
Autodesk Assistant offers real-time answers, proactive insights, and tailored recommendations - transforming your Design and Make workflows and empowering productivity through advanced analytics and predictive insights. It fluidly integrates with Autodesk products and your third-party tools, providing a unified, collaborative experience and simplifying decision-making, while keeping your data protected and secure.
With deep expertise in industry workflows, processes, and design intent, it understands what you’re trying to design or make—and gets you there faster with context-aware 3D modeling and execution.
The best agents show up where and when you need them. With Autodesk Assistant, you can tap into powerful capabilities in the tools and products you already use, no switching programs or breaking flow.
With Autodesk Assistant, you don’t just move faster, you unlock the ability to do more. Under your direction, it can autonomously tackle design and make tasks in real time, right inside your workflow.
Autodesk Assistant provides AI-guided natural language search when using the Help function or when initiating contact with Support.
Conveniently access helpful AI-generated support and solutions in AutoCAD with Autodesk Assistant. Ask questions related to AutoCAD features and troubleshoot your design challenges without leaving the workspace.
Boost productivity with the Autodesk Assistant in the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Get Autodesk AI-powered assistance directly where your teams work to access, validate, and summarize data. Use example prompts, write your own, save them to your Prompt Library, and view a full chat history.
Autodesk Assistant provides contextual information and guidance in Fusion, delivering links to help, forums, and other data sources to provide advice. This technology can even interact with projects and acts on the user's behalf.
Access tailored recommendations and relevant insights to optimize design and make workflows.
Ask natural language questions and receive concise answers with source links to quickly summarize information and drive efficient workflows
Rapidly set up projects by adding users, reassigning work, and editing permissions in bulk to enable swift and efficient project management.
Verification of industry and company standards: check models, specifications, and schedules to identify and mitigate risk and maintain coordination across deliverables.
Yes, Autodesk Assistant is an agentic interface, which detects user intent from prompts, routes them to multiple agents, orchestrates and coordinates complex tasks to complete a user workflow.
Autodesk Assistant has built-in guardrails to enable a secure, compliant experience as dictated by the privacy preferences available for users in their Autodesk Account. If a question is out of scope for Design and Make industry challenges, Autodesk Assistant will redirect your workflow to one supported by within Autodesk products or connected third party apps.
Autodesk Assistant embeds a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Client, which connects to MCP Servers to request data or tools, complete tasks, and interact with Product APIs. It will support both desktop (local) and cloud-based MCP Servers.
Autodesk Assistant is currently available alongside many of the products in Autodesk’s Design and Make software portfolio, including AutoCAD, Revit, Fusion, and Autodesk Construction Cloud. Our intent is to establish it as the agentic AI interface for Design and Make and we’re actively bringing its functionality to more products every day. We are actively working to add functionality to Autodesk Assistant that will enable a full cross-product experience and will be releasing these capabilities for customers via public beta next year.
No, you can’t turn off Autodesk Assistant. However, Autodesk Assistant responds to deliberate human interaction, and users can choose whether they want to use it or not.
Autodesk has plans to release trusted MCP servers via our app store. Interested parties may visit https://feedback.autodesk.com/enter/ to explore which MCP Servers are available and experiment with beta prototypes and proofs of concept.
It’s our intent to give our customers one integrated, connected agentic assistant experience. Autodesk Assistant within our products and on dotcom are merging and will become one and the same. This means that customers will be able to make product selection and admin-related actions all within Autodesk Assistant without leaving the product they are working in.
Additionally, Autodesk Assistant will enable completing complex design and make workflows in-product, via prompts. We’re still developing these integrations with functionality coming every day. Customers can currently experience this functionality in AutoCAD and will be able to engage with this connected experience in AutoCAD, Fusion, Revit, Vault, and Civil3D with the upcoming Autodesk Assistant beta launch next year.