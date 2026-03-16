It depends on how much you expect to use Civil 3D and for how long. If you expect to use Civil 3D intensively for a short period, a monthly subscription may be the best option. It costs slightly more per month than an annual subscription, but can be cancelled at the end of any month. If you expect to use Civil 3D intensively for 8 months or longer, then an annual subscription will be more economical. A 3-year subscription doesn’t save money compared to an annual subscription, but does lock in the cost for three years, making your subscriptions costs more predictable. If you or members of your team expect to need only occasional access, then a Flex plan may be the best choice. For $300, you receive 100 Flex tokens. Each token grants a user full access to Civil 3D for one day (24 hours) and you can share those tokens among users on your team. You can purchase additional tokens as needed, but can only use nine tokens per day. Learn more about the options.