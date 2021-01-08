Included software

The Media and Entertainment Collection includes Maya, 3ds Max, Arnold (with the option of getting a 5-pack), MotionBuilder, Mudbox, Character Generator access, ReCap Pro, and Autodesk Rendering.

You can also run Bifrost for Maya on up to 15 machines with each collection license, enabling you to process Bifrost-created simulations on a compute farm. Bifrost for Maya is a visual programming environment for creating complex effects.