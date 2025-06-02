& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Improvement of company reputation
Expansion in products and services
Improvement in data exchange
Adopting digital transformation processes is critical for optimizing your company's operations – improving product quality and reducing downtime. By enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, equip your business to respond more quickly to market demands, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge.
Modernizing your manufacturing practices opens doors for more seamless collaboration and the exchange of data across departments and supply chains, improving decision-making and streamlining processes.
Now's the time to drive operational excellence and position your business to succeed in an ever increasing digital and interconnected environment.
Automate routine tasks, streamline processes, and reduce manual effort, so subject matter experts can focus on higher-value activities.
Quickly identify and rectify issues with advanced analytics and real-time monitoring for enhanced product quality and customer satisfaction.
Adopt digital technologies to quickly innovate, create new products and services, adapt to market changes, and seize new business opportunities.
Fusion, Autodesk's industry cloud for manufacturing connects capabilities, data, people, and processes across the entire product development lifecycle.
Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management (PDM, PLM) and MES enables advanced automation, AI capabilities, and streamlined workflows;
The Fusion industry cloud also provides a single source of project data across your organization and supply chain through the Autodesk Data Model. Everyone in your organization has access to the same data, while gaining critical real-time insights about product development and operations.
Streamline your product development processes and go from design to manufacturing faster with fully integrated cloud-based design, engineering, manufacturing, electronics, and data management software.
Enhance workflows and improve collaboration across your organization with cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM).
Reduce waste and costs, shorten lead times, and minimize shop maintenance with production mangement and product floos tracking software.
– Elliot Lowe, Principal, Lowe Hardware
Reduction in back orders
– Pedro Costa, production manager, Termobrasa
Reduction in manual, error prone data management
– David Evans, Head of Product, Zenbooth
Reduction in design time
