AutoCAD LT is powerful 2D CAD software used for precision drafting and documentation. AutoCAD includes all the features of AutoCAD LT, plus additional features to benefit productivity such as 3D modeling and automation of repetitive processes. AutoCAD also lets you customize the user interface with APIs and add-on apps. With AutoCAD, users are able work more efficiently with seven industry-specific toolsets to enhance automation and productivity for tasks in architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, plant design, plumbing, converting raster images, geographic information systems, and 3D mapping.