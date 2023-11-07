Workshop/APD relied heavily on AutoCAD to study the façade, determine the right window design and placement, and explore other aspects of the exterior.

“Using AutoCAD and creating dynamic blocks really sped up things for us because we were able to group windows on multiple levels,” Quach says. “We could test different types of detailed conditions—whether it was the number of steps we wanted on the brick façade or how deep the windows and sills would be. We could even look at the number of divided lights.

“For the project, we made custom dynamic blocks for the window study,” he continues. “In the Revit family, we could map out the rest of the windows on the facade easily. AutoCAD allowed us to really be able to do a lot of variations and play with the different massings on the façade of the building.”