Nestled in the Santa Lucia Mountains just outside Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, the Santa Lucia Preserve offers a unique residential community bound by a commitment to preserving and respecting its natural surroundings. Eighteen thousand of the 20,000 acres are permanently protected. Appreciation of the land and use of architectural design in line with the environment are first and foremost.

But the owners of one future home are taking it one step further. They are in the process of building one of the first residences in California to meet the rigorous requirements of The Living Building Challenge. The certification is a performance-based standard of regenerative design that creates positive impact on human and natural systems. The building and landscape will work in tandem to protect surrounding ecologies as well as implement net-positive energy systems, water harvesting, and responsible materials in the project's design.

The site itself is an undulating topography within an oak woodland habitat and a meadow in the foreground. The meadow restoration replenishes the health and biodiversity of the soil, redistributing site won soil and supplementing with organic amendments. With the home designed by Feldman Architecture, Munden Fry Landscape Associates (MFLA) is providing the entire landscape design—from sustainable recommendations for the ideal site location to grading, a greywater system, indigenous plants, and more.