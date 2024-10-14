Autodesk Fusion and Avnet

Leverage the Avnet Add-in for Autodesk Fusion to jumpstart designs, gain insights on lead time and market trends, check part availability, and order prototype quantities. As your key technology partner in the early stages of design and product realization, the Avnet App provides engineers access to:

Extensive reference design library alternates recommendation

Project cost analysis

Supply chain health insights

Datasheets, component symbols, and more.

Avnet’s add-in is seamlessly integrated into the Fusion environment to streamline a more educated design workflow, helping you meet functional requirements, cost targets, manufacturing goals, and lifecycle timelines.