Autodesk Fusion and Avnet

Over the last 100+ years, Avnet has supported their customers and suppliers worldwide to activate the transformative possibilities of technology. The Avnet ecosystem moves customers from idea to product and from product to market—making Avnet the perfect partner for Autodesk Fusion. Autodesk Fusion takes users from design to manufacture, and with a century's worth of insights built into the Avnet add-in for Fusion, electronics designers can take their product ideas from dream to done.
Leverage the Avnet Add-in for Autodesk Fusion to jumpstart designs, gain insights on lead time and market trends, check part availability, and order prototype quantities. As your key technology partner in the early stages of design and product realization, the Avnet App provides engineers access to:
Avnet’s add-in is seamlessly integrated into the Fusion environment to streamline a more educated design workflow, helping you meet functional requirements, cost targets, manufacturing goals, and lifecycle timelines.
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.
Optimize part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection molding, and more.
Optimize PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.
Yes, you can search Avnet utilizing the Avnet Tools via the Library dropdown-Avnet Part Search using either a part number or a component value; this will return a list of comparable parts with their attributes, at which point you can select components and a new compare window opens with your selected components for you to review.
Avnet will be adding reference designs on a continuing basis to the library as we validate them. You can save your current design(s) that you have created, but they are not added to the Reference Library automatically. You will have a means to post them to our communities, Hackster and Element14 if you wish to share them with others.
Yes, you can optimize your quote by Price, Leadtime, Price trend, Leadtime Trend or Market Usage Trend. This can be done using the “sliders” in the User-defined Criteria.
Yes. In the Avnet Add-in for Autodesk Fusion, click on the "Cost & Availability" tab to view price charts. Then, to order Prototype Components, click on "Matched Parts," then select the "Project Actions" dropdown, and then "Order Prototype Components."
The Avnet Add-in for Autodesk Fusion utilizes both .sch and .brd files.
You will see a Radio button that is titled Save/Share within the Part Library Search. You will have the option in the dropdown menu to select the Save format in either .XLSX or .CSV, whichever you prefer, and you can share the BOM via email.
The Avnet Add-in for Autodesk Fusion is free!