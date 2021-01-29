The Expert Elite program recognizes customers around the world who contribute to the Autodesk Community by sharing their product knowledge, best practices and expertise. By acting as leaders and being actively involved, Expert Elites help our customer community to thrive.
Key characteristics of an Autodesk Expert Elite member include:
Advocacy
You are a brand advocate for Autodesk, and act as a fair and balanced representative.
Expertise
Have a strong understanding of Autodesk and its products.
Kindness
Exemplify a supportive style helping others succeed in maximizing the use of Autodesk products.
Responsiveness
Actively share practices with customers to optimize the use of Autodesk products through various modalities (Autodesk forums, Autodesk Knowledge Network, online sites and social channels.)
Leadership
Represent the spirit of the community and bring the voice of the customer back to Autodesk. Seek opportunities to innovate leaving a path for others to follow.
A Manufacturing Technical Specialist, with 20 years of experience with Autodesk CAD, CAM & PDM toolsets. Scott develops Fusion post processors and is a top-rated AU speaker having presented at AU / AUx 16 times.
Senior Civil Site Engineer and BES Digital Design and Delivery Civil Infrastructure Lead at HDR. Providing mentoring, training, and efficiency improvements. Civil 3D Certified Professional, actively involved with the Civil 3D forum.
Visualizing projects in architecture and engineering since 2000 using 3ds Max, he’s presented at Autodesk University three times, and frequents the AREA forums. When not working, he enjoys bowling with friends.
Promotional opportunities for members increasing reputation, community badge, Expert Elite recognition certificate, and program welcome kit.
You'll be able to increase your personal proficiency and boost your expertise with online learning programs, discounts to Autodesk events, and access to Autodesk software products.
Build relationships with Autodesk and other Expert Elites through special member events, the private Expert Elite community, and member meetings.
You’ll need to include information on how you’re sharing your knowledge with customers through various modalities (Autodesk forums, Autodesk Knowledge Network, online sites and social channels).
To learn more about the program requirements, please visit our FAQs page
Join the global group of students who are the future of making things. Being a Student Expert means you'll be connecting with peers and promoting your technical skills and leadership talents.