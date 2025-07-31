Get Started with Autodesk Informed Design

From first steps to advanced workflows, access the tools and guidance to get the most out of Autodesk Informed Design.

What is Autodesk Informed Design?

Autodesk Informed Design makes building component data accessible during design–helping designers and product makers increase certainty, speed delivery, and improve project quality.

With add-ins for Revit and Inventor, it allows designers to work with real product data and manufacturers to define how their products are used. This alignment helps reduce risk, speed up delivery, and unlock the benefits of Industrialized Construction.

What customers say about Informed Design

How Informed Design connects design and make

Product manufacturers publish

A building product engineer publishes component data and parameters (doors, balconies, etc.) in Informed Design for Inventor

 

Designers find and design

Designers use Informed Design for Revit to find, configure, and integrate building components within manufacturer guidelines seamlessly into their designs. 

Manufacturers build

The product engineer receives the design documents and can manufacture the products in the BOM quickly and with little back and forth within the Informed Design web application

 

Quick-start guide for designers, product manufacturers and technology admins

New to Informed Design? Start here.

Download the guide to learn how to set up and use Autodesk Informed Design. 

Get the Informed Design Add-ins
Product definition Inventor

Informed Design for Inventor

Install the Inventor add-in to create configurable, productized components ready for integration into BIM workflows.

Autodesk Inventor 2024 or a more recent version, as well as Autodesk Docs are required to use Informed Design for Inventor. 

Insert product Revit

Informed Design for Revit

Install the Revit add-in to explore and place productized components directly into your BIM projects.

Autodesk Revit 2024 or a more recent version, as well as Autodesk Docs are required to use Informed Design for Revit. 

Informed Design Resources

Product Roadmap

Track upcoming features, stay informed about what’s in development, and see how your feedback shapes the future of Informed Design.

 

Blog

Get product updates, expert tips, best practices, and in-depth articles to support your workflows.

 

Webinars

Participate in live sessions or catch up anytime. See what’s new, what’s coming, and get hands-on demos from our experts.

 

Tutorials

Step-by-step tutorials to help you learn the tools, try workflows, and build confidence with Informed Design.

 

Help Center

Access our documentation, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides to solve issues and get unstuck quickly.

 

Community

Ask questions, share feedback, and connect with other users and the Informed Design team. Explore the forum and contribute your ideas to help shape what's next.

 

 

Let's stay connected

Get monthly updates with product news, upcoming webinars, feature tips, and highlights from the community.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Informed Design used for?

Informed Design connects design and manufacturing by making building product data accessible during design. It helps reduce risk, improve coordination, and enable productized, manufacturable designs.

Who uses Autodesk Informed Design?

Autodesk Informed Design supports three key roles in the building product workflow:

  • Building product engineers use the Inventor add-in to publish component data and define how products should behave in design.

  • Designers use the Revit add-in to find, configure, and place real building products into their models.

  • Manufacturers use the published data to automatically generate documentation such as BOMs and shop drawings for fabrication.

Are there any prerequisites to using Autodesk Informed Design?

Yes. To use Informed Design, users need access to either Autodesk Revit or Inventor, along with Autodesk Docs for cloud-based data sharing and template integration. While the Revit and Inventor add-ins can be used independently, collaboration between design and manufacturing stakeholders—using both tools and Autodesk Docs—is essential for a connected workflow and optimal results.

How much does Autodesk Informed Design cost?

The Informed Design add-ins are available at no additional cost for Revit and Inventor users. You must have an active Autodesk subscription for the respective software.

