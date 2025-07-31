Get Started with Autodesk Informed Design

& Construction
Autodesk Informed Design makes building component data accessible during design–helping designers and product makers increase certainty, speed delivery, and improve project quality.
With add-ins for Revit and Inventor, it allows designers to work with real product data and manufacturers to define how their products are used. This alignment helps reduce risk, speed up delivery, and unlock the benefits of Industrialized Construction.
“By being more connected to our manufacturer, we were able to optimize the design, improve sustainability outcomes, speed up the project, reduce cost, and basically have a lot less waste.”
— Nathan Tobeck, Principal and Asia Pacific Digital Lead, Populous
“When we saw what Informed Design was offering, we immediately recognized its advantages. It helps architects and engineers design with products that already have manufacturing data built in, allowing these requirements to be addressed earlier in the process and reducing overall design time.”
— Kyle Gilham, Director of Product Development, Cascadia Structural
“When our architects know what’s manufacturable and fits the building, that saves us all time and improves our project quality.”
— Abbie Willets, R&D Engineer at Green Canopy NODE
A building product engineer publishes component data and parameters (doors, balconies, etc.) in Informed Design for Inventor.
Designers use Informed Design for Revit to find, configure, and integrate building components within manufacturer guidelines seamlessly into their designs.
The product engineer receives the design documents and can manufacture the products in the BOM quickly and with little back and forth within the Informed Design web application.
Download the guide to learn how to set up and use Autodesk Informed Design.
Install the Inventor add-in to create configurable, productized components ready for integration into BIM workflows.
Autodesk Inventor 2024 or a more recent version, as well as Autodesk Docs are required to use Informed Design for Inventor.
Install the Revit add-in to explore and place productized components directly into your BIM projects.
Autodesk Revit 2024 or a more recent version, as well as Autodesk Docs are required to use Informed Design for Revit.
Track upcoming features, stay informed about what’s in development, and see how your feedback shapes the future of Informed Design.
Get product updates, expert tips, best practices, and in-depth articles to support your workflows.
Participate in live sessions or catch up anytime. See what’s new, what’s coming, and get hands-on demos from our experts.
Step-by-step tutorials to help you learn the tools, try workflows, and build confidence with Informed Design.
Access our documentation, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides to solve issues and get unstuck quickly.
Ask questions, share feedback, and connect with other users and the Informed Design team. Explore the forum and contribute your ideas to help shape what's next.
Informed Design connects design and manufacturing by making building product data accessible during design. It helps reduce risk, improve coordination, and enable productized, manufacturable designs.
Autodesk Informed Design supports three key roles in the building product workflow:
Building product engineers use the Inventor add-in to publish component data and define how products should behave in design.
Designers use the Revit add-in to find, configure, and place real building products into their models.
Manufacturers use the published data to automatically generate documentation such as BOMs and shop drawings for fabrication.
Yes. To use Informed Design, users need access to either Autodesk Revit or Inventor, along with Autodesk Docs for cloud-based data sharing and template integration. While the Revit and Inventor add-ins can be used independently, collaboration between design and manufacturing stakeholders—using both tools and Autodesk Docs—is essential for a connected workflow and optimal results.
The Informed Design add-ins are available at no additional cost for Revit and Inventor users. You must have an active Autodesk subscription for the respective software.