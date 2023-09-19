To tackle the challenge of balancing customization with efficiency, Cascadia turned to Autodesk Informed Design—a solution that bridges the gap between bespoke design and standardized production. With its parameter-driven models, Informed Design enables Cascadia to create components that allow for customization while staying within manufacturable constraints.

“When we saw what Informed Design was offering, we immediately recognized its advantages,” Gilham said. “It helps architects and engineers design with products that already have manufacturing data built in, allowing these requirements to be addressed earlier in the process and reducing overall design time.”

One standout application is their work with glulam trusses. By leveraging Informed Design, Cascadia has created a process that combines standardization with flexibility. Instead of offering a fixed set of predefined options, Cascadia produces standardized trusses that can be customized in dimensions and design features important to their customers—while still adhering to their manufacturing constraints. This approach allows them to meet unique project requirements efficiently, significantly reducing production time compared to fully custom trusses.

The shift to productization has already begun to transform Cascadia’s operations:

Improved lead times: Standardized, configurable truss models now take only 2 hours to process, while a comparable custom truss can require over 20 hours.

Streamlined quoting: Using pre-engineered models, Cascadia delivers quotes in hours rather than days, boosting their capacity to win more projects.

Sustainable production goals: Cascadia recently achieved a milestone of producing over 16,000 board feet in a single day on a highly standardized job.

These efficiencies allow Cascadia to focus on delivering exceptional products while staying competitive in the fast-growing mass timber market.