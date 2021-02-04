Redeﬁning housing with Cano y Escario Arquitectura

They are collaborating now with ACG, the AYRE, CHAMBERLAIN, GAUNT ARCHITECTS Studio in London, where working with BIM is a must.

During the 30 years of Cano y Escario’s career, the world of architecture has undergone multiple changes and crises. COVID-19 and the so-called new normal have been a challenge that, fortunately, they were prepared for.

Despite all the difficulties inherent in adapting to remote and family circumstances in work teams, they have kept the pace of the studio at 100%. In this situation, the ﬂexibility of BIM 360 Design has been helpful for the continuity of business and achieving their goals.