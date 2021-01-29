How to buy
Featuring multiple Autodesk customers across architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, the gallery is a space to immerse yourself in impactful stories and see how innovators partner with Autodesk to design and make anything.
Communities impacted by earthquakes and typhoons reconstruct, retrofit, and resist future damage with Build Change, an Autodesk Foundation customer.
UK start-up H2GO Power is providing a solution to reduce the environmental footprint of air travel with hydrogen.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory implements Autodesk’s generative design technology to concept an interplanetary lander for exploration.
Academy Award-nominated animation company, LAIKA, designs and makes heart-felt characters in one of the oldest forms of animation, stop-motion.
Hyundai's New Horizons Studio pushes the boundaries of vehicle design by manufacturing and prototyping cars that can walk and save lives.
Through Nth Cycle, she is focused on improving the sustainability and profitability of recovery processes for metal materials.
He is on a mission to research, build, and advocate for architecture that promotes justice and human dignity with MASS Design Group.
Her technology company, Nexleaf Analytics, partners with countries to ensure they have the data they need to improve the health of people.
Explore amazing ideas designed and made by our customers around the world using Autodesk software.