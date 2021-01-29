GALLERY Exhibits

Find yourself in a gallery where cars can walk, skyscrapers are made of wood, air travel is fueled by hydrogen, and the future of Design and Make inspires a better world for all.

What's inside

Featuring multiple Autodesk customers across architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, the gallery is a space to immerse yourself in impactful stories and see how innovators partner with Autodesk to design and make anything.

The now, next, and future of Design and Make
Video of designing homes to withstand disasters

Designing homes to withstand disasters

Communities impacted by earthquakes and typhoons reconstruct, retrofit, and resist future damage with Build Change, an Autodesk Foundation customer.

Learn more about Build Change (00:30 min)
Video of propelling a path to sustainable air travel

Propelling a path to sustainable air travel

UK start-up H2GO Power is providing a solution to reduce the environmental footprint of air travel with hydrogen.

Learn more about H2GO Power (00:44 min)
Video of exploring for signs of life beyond Mars

Exploring for signs of life beyond Mars

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory implements Autodesk’s generative design technology to concept an interplanetary lander for exploration.

Learn more about the lander (00:31 min)
Video of bridging the physical and digital worlds in entertainment

Bridging the physical and digital worlds in entertainment

Academy Award-nominated animation company, LAIKA, designs and makes heart-felt characters in one of the oldest forms of animation, stop-motion.

Learn more about LAIKA (00:53 min)
Video of mobilzing cars to go where a traditional car can not go

Mobilizing cars to go where a traditional car cannot

Hyundai's New Horizons Studio pushes the boundaries of vehicle design by manufacturing and prototyping cars that can walk and save lives. 

Learn more about the design story (00:29 min)

Innovators spotlight

Megan O’Connor

Through Nth Cycle, she is focused on improving the sustainability and profitability of recovery processes for metal materials.

Meet Megan

Christian Benimana

He is on a mission to research, build, and advocate for architecture that promotes justice and human dignity with MASS Design Group.

Meet Christian

Nithya Ramanathan

Her technology company, Nexleaf Analytics, partners with countries to ensure they have the data they need to improve the health of people.

Meet Nithya
Concept Design for TAMIYA Mini4WD with aluminum.

Photo credit: Yujifujimura. Concept Design for TAMIYA Mini4WD with aluminum.

See projects created by the Autodesk community

Explore amazing ideas designed and made by our customers around the world using Autodesk software. 