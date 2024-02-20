How to buy
In June 2023, the gallery hosted a moderated panel with Dr. Taryn Foster, CEO and founder of Coral Maker, and several experts on the Autodesk robotics team. Coral Maker uses advanced technologies–such as AI-powered robotics and mass manufacturing processes–for the restoration of coral reefs at a rate simply unimaginable just a few years ago.
In preparation for AU 2023: The Design & Make Conference, Engineered Arts visited the gallery with Ameca, a humanoid robot designed to learn with AI. Autodesk CMO, Dara Treseder, had a lively conversation about the future of AI. They also loved looking at all the customer stories in the gallery!
The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, visited the Autodesk Gallery in September 2023 to promote investment cooperation and opportunities related to technology and innovation between the U.S. and Vietnam. Over 100 people attended, including senior government officials, Vietnamese businesses and American technology companies.
Autodesk teams and the industry community celebrated the launch of Autodesk Forma, the cloud-based solution for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) at the Autodesk Gallery. At the event, Autodesk customers, Arcadis and NBBJ, shared their experiences of adopting Forma and how it has transformed their planning process.
Every year, Autodesk participates in the TechWomen program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The gathering serves to build and connect networks of global citizens, leverage innovative partnerships to address global needs, invest in emerging and established leaders, and expand access to education and professional training. Over 50 emerging leaders enjoyed the gallery, inspiring us all.
After opening our doors in 2008, we introduced a completely reimagined Autodesk Gallery in 2022. San Francisco Mayor, London Breed, joined the Autodesk Community to commemorate this momentous occasion.