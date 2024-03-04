Engage with Autodesk

Solving for the future starts here

Get the insights you need to transform your business with an Autodesk Executive Briefing. Connect with Autodesk executives and product experts, discuss challenges and solutions, and experience the Autodesk technologies shaping the future. 

Autodesk Executive Briefing Center

Autodesk Executive Briefing Center

Autodesk Executive Briefings are offered in our San Francisco, Boston, and Birmingham UK offices. Briefings offer tailored programming, thought-provoking discussion, and engaging tours. It’s a unique opportunity to connect with the leaders, innovators, and technologies that can solve your most pressing business challenges and design and make a better world for all.

The briefing experience

Spend the day engaging in deep discussions, exploring exhibits, and immersing yourself in the world of Autodesk's Design and Make Platform, products, and the limitless potential of our partnership.

Executive briefing

Executive briefing

Working together with your account team, we'll build a custom-tailored agenda featuring Autodesk subject matter experts to address your big ideas, toughest challenges, and ideas for the future–all centered on your business outcomes.

Autodesk Gallery tour

Autodesk Gallery tour

Explore real-world applications of Autodesk technologies and solutions. A dedicated guide will walk you through the gallery to see how our customers are designing and making a better world. The gallery tour is in San Francisco only.

Technology Center

Technology Center

We put our platform to the test in our Technology Centers–where researchers, designers, technologists, and makers build and innovate. Learn more about the practical applications of our technologies and hear from the people behind the building.

Immerse yourself in innovation at the Autodesk Gallery

Immerse yourself in innovation at the Autodesk Gallery

Discover what has and what can be achieved as you wander through an innovative world shaped by our Design and Make Platform. Inspiration–around every corner–is waiting.

Ready to plan your visit?

Contact your Autodesk account team to learn more about the briefing and gallery experiences. Not yet an Autodesk customer? Learn more.