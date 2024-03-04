Executive briefing

How to buy
Autodesk Executive Briefings are offered in our San Francisco, Boston, and Birmingham UK offices. Briefings offer tailored programming, thought-provoking discussion, and engaging tours. It’s a unique opportunity to connect with the leaders, innovators, and technologies that can solve your most pressing business challenges and design and make a better world for all.
Spend the day engaging in deep discussions, exploring exhibits, and immersing yourself in the world of Autodesk's Design and Make Platform, products, and the limitless potential of our partnership.
Working together with your account team, we'll build a custom-tailored agenda featuring Autodesk subject matter experts to address your big ideas, toughest challenges, and ideas for the future–all centered on your business outcomes.
Explore real-world applications of Autodesk technologies and solutions. A dedicated guide will walk you through the gallery to see how our customers are designing and making a better world. The gallery tour is in San Francisco only.
We put our platform to the test in our Technology Centers–where researchers, designers, technologists, and makers build and innovate. Learn more about the practical applications of our technologies and hear from the people behind the building.
Discover what has and what can be achieved as you wander through an innovative world shaped by our Design and Make Platform. Inspiration–around every corner–is waiting.