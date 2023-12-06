Infrastructure Solutions for Owners

Ready for the unexpected

Plan, design, construct, and operate resilient, sustainable, high-performance infrastructure in a common data environment.

Future-ready infrastructure starts in the connected cloud

Successful infrastructure projects are built on the clarity and collaboration made possible in the cloud-based, common data environment.

Our comprehensive design authoring solutions integrate Geographic Information System (GIS) data with Building Information Modeling (BIM).

The results? The data-driven insights infrastructure owners need for optimized operational efficiency, significant cost savings, and higher performing, highly sustainable projects.

 

Tools for owners by industry

Rail owners

Modernizing essential infrastructure

With increasingly dynamic usage patterns and public commitments to updating existing assets while building new ones, this is a transformational moment for rail.

 

Roads and Highway owners

Repairing, upgrading, and expanding

Existing roads and highways suffer from delayed maintenance, even as urbanization drives demand for new projects.

 

Water owners

Delivering safe, accessible water

As communities worldwide struggle with failing water infrastructure, rising costs, and shifting demographics, success starts with clarity and cloud-based collaboration.

 

Solutions to enable collaboration, transparency, and control
BIM for Civil Engineering

Create resilient infrastructure with connected BIM

BIM is the foundation of digital transformation. By equipping every stakeholder to make more informed decisions across the project lifecycle, the BIM process helps optimize workflows, improve operational efficiency, and reduce project risks.

 

Using BIM, teams can successfully account for real-world conditions for improved model accuracy, all while collaborating seamlessly across teams.

BIM and GIS cloud

Put project information in geospatial context

BIM and GIS cloud collaboration makes it easy for teams to explore and collaborate on project information with geospatial context.

 

This has significant implications for project teams, including improved design review, visualization, and exploration. Teams can also rapidly map and manage issues as they emerge, and by connecting documentations to relevant ArcGIS features, they can securely and efficiently track project updates.

Open BIM - Project team discussing positive results

A centralized source of truth for every stakeholder

Digital project delivery lets you connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a common data environment.

 

Integrate live, multi-discipline data, including BIM and GIS and open the door to automation and workflows that improve accuracy, connect dispersed teams and enable real-time collaboration.

BIM for civil engineering

Interoperability and open standards

Achieve stakeholder requirements by integrating open IFC standards and adhering to ISO 19650 for information management. Embracing these standards offers the benefits of enhanced stakeholder collaboration, seamless interoperability, a unified interconnected environment, and effective long-term asset management.

2024 State of Design & Make Report

AECO 2024 State of Design & Make Report

AECO leaders and experts are optimistic about the global landscape, as well as their companies’ resilience, preparedness, performance, investment, and level of digital transformation.

ISO 19650 standards applied in building information modeling

Manage your project information by implementing ISO 19650

Learn how ISO 19650 standards apply to building information modeling (BIM) and the common data environment (CDE), and how Autodesk tools can support your organization with standards adoption.

Autodesk and Esri: Aerial view of Road network

Autodesk + Esri

What happens when the world's leading GIS software provider join forces with the world's leading BIM software provider?

Bold visions. Real-world applications.

Reimagining the Valencia Metro

How BIM and Typsa group is transforming the railway sector in Spain.

 

Preventing flooding with digital twin

Scottish Canals is putting new thinking and new technology to work in Glasgow.

 

Creating an eco-friendly future with smart roads

How France is innovating with both on-board and on-road technologies.

 

Why choose Autodesk solutions?

Operational efficiency

Collaborate in a cloud-based common data environment that gives teams clarity about design intent and keeps everyone aligned across the project lifecycle.

Sustainability

Create sustainable, high-performance infrastructure that meets the most ambitious environmental targets with connected workflows built on transparency and intelligent modeling.

Resilience

Deploy advanced workflows to create intelligent models and connections to third-party platforms. Deliver georeferenced data that enables asset management across the asset lifecycle.

Infrastructure software

Architecture Engineering & Construction collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more

BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

InfoWorks ICM

Model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately, and collaboratively.

Stay at the forefront of infrastructure trends

City infrastructure - Digital transformation in government

Digital transformation in government is possible

Agencies adopt best practices like team collaboration for improved efficiency, coordination, and cost savings.

 

Solar power plant: sustainability

Building sustainability in the cloud

See how AEC professionals are embracing a turbulent time and leading the way to a sustainable, digitally transformed future.

 

Engineers on the rail track field

Bringing connected technology to railways

Digital transformation is accelerating the transition to greener operations and a future of sustainable transportation.

 

Water management plant

The digital future of water management

Embracing a new mindset, water management agencies use advanced tools to meet ambitious sustainability goals.

 

