Future-proof your rail projects and help secure more business with an end-to-end workflow for the entire railway structure—from project planning to station operations. Use Building Information Modeling (BIM) and cloud-based tools for more sustainable designs and faster turnarounds.

Highway and tunnel in the Alps, Austria

The State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Rail

New research shows that the top two challenges rail industry leaders and experts face are talent and sustainability. 31% percent of respondents in the civil engineering sector said that attracting, training, and retaining the right people is currently their top challenge, while 26% said sustainability is a top challenge they are facing today. Finally, data management is also a key issue—projects are becoming increasingly complex, making it difficult to handle the vast amounts of data needed across disciplines and time zones. In order to face these challenges, rail leaders and experts are turning to digital transformation. Read the special edition report to learn more. 

View our railway design software

Maximize resources with digital project delivery

Connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a cloud-based, common data environment. Expand beyond the office and work together anytime, anywhere. Reduce errors and increase capacity using transparent workflows; and share the right data at the right time with your whole team, giving a comprehensive project view.

 

55% of firms using Digital Project Delivery say it significantly increased their team’s capacity.

Accelerate productivity with BIM for civil

BIM transforms your rail design workflow and delivery time. With BIM, you can maximize digitalization, manage project complexity, and improve collaboration across teams from design to handover. It also helps you generate insights that empower sound, real-time decision-making. By combining and accessing accurate data from multiple teams into a single source of truth, BIM enhances workflows across all project phases.

BIM & GIS Cloud

Put project information in geospatial context

BIM and GIS cloud collaboration makes it easy for teams to explore and collaborate on project information with geospatial context.

 

This has significant implications for project teams, including improved design review, visualization, and exploration. Teams can also rapidly map and manage issues as they emerge, and by connecting documentations to relevant ArcGIS features, they can securely and efficiently track project updates.

drainage design for rail

Building a strong foundation for rail networks

Effective rail drainage design is crucial for network reliability and track foundation protection. Autodesk’s stormwater management solutions offer advanced tools for hydraulic simulations and analysis, ensuring robust, compliant stormwater systems. Seamless integration streamlines workflows, enhancing rail infrastructure resilience and promoting sustainable development.

Why choose Autodesk for railway design

Save design time

Streamline processes and scale up your outputs. Simplify workflows, reduce errors, and produce high-quality designs fast.  

Improve collaboration

Let your teams create, visualize, automate, and instantly modify designs together with the most up-to-date models, from anywhere.

Reduce complexity

Work with clarity and precision. Visualize each railway engineering project, access key insights, and make informed decisions.

Win more work

Finish railway engineering projects faster, at an even higher standard. Impress your clients and secure more work.

See firms accelerating with Autodesk

Using BIM to win a $27m rail project

Typsa Group used Autodesk rail and transit solutions to create and construct Line 10 of the Valencia Metro.

Designing a complex high-speed train station

Teknik Engineering switched to Autodesk software to simplify and speed up a high-stakes railway engineering project.

Designing and constructing a new rail station on top of an older one

Norconsult achieves new efficiencies and on-time delivery with BIM.

Autodesk products for the rail industry

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more

BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

InfraWorks

Geospatial and engineering BIM platform for planning, design, and analysis

Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

ReCap Pro

Reality capture and 3D scanning software and services

The Best of Rail Summit 2023

Get inspired with the top presentations and panel talks from Autodesk Rail Summit 2023—the world’s premier event for digital transformation in railway engineering.

See the latest innovation in Rail

Train rounding a curve

COMMUNITY

Autodesk Rail Community

Join the Autodesk Rail Community to connect with industry experts and find member-contributed resources for the future of rail. 

Share your thoughts

ARTICLE

Preparing for the future of public transport

In Auckland, New Zealand, an ambitious railway project builds new infrastructure to support the industry’s changes and the city’s growing population.

Read article (US Site)

ARTICLE

VR, GIS, and BIM in railroad design

Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), geographic information system (GIS), and automation are enhancing railroad projects in Scandinavia.

Read article (US Site)

ARTICLE

Maglev technology revolutionizes transit

German construction and infrastructure company Max Bögl designed a fully automated urban mobility solution.

Read article (US Site)

Explore Autodesk solutions for other industries

Roads and highways

From plan to handover, support each stage of your road or highway project.

Bridges and tunnels

Connect multidiscipline workflows for the layout, design, and analysis of bridges and tunnels.

 

Airports and ports

Own and manage all airport project data to reduce risks and save time and money.

 

Transportation

Tackle transportation infrastructure challenges with faster, forward-looking tools.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is railway engineering?

Railway engineering is an engineering discipline relating to the design, construction, and operation of rail transport systems. It includes many engineering disciplines such as civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. In relation to the civil engineering industry, railway engineering involves the geometric design, construction, and operation of the railway alignment and track structure.

What are the benefits of railway engineering software?

Railway engineering software aids in designing the precise and accurate geometric details of the rail corridor and evaluating the impacts of new or revised railway alignments on the existing terrain. Engineering software helps engineers create dynamic and intelligent models. It helps engineers and contractors reduce errors and rework during construction while mitigating risk. The tools and features in the software help improve design quality, efficiently communicate design intent, and facilitate communication between project stakeholders.

Who uses rail engineering software?

Owners, surveyors, and planners use rail engineering software to determine existing conditions, establish rail alignment layouts and dimensions, and evaluate maintenance operations and expansion needs and alternatives. Engineering service providers and general contractors also use engineering software to determine efficient design solutions and construction details for implementing the design intent for rail infrastructure.

What Autodesk software is used in railway engineering?

The AEC Collection and the Autodesk Construction Cloud are excellent offerings for railway projects. The platforms within the AEC collection help ESPs and owners review, design, and maintain the railway corridors and systems features in all the lifecycle phases (plan, design, build, operate). The AEC Collection provides tools and features to create detailed design models, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud acts as the central storage location for design files, project criteria, and corridor models. The Construction Cloud also accommodates design review cycles, comment and issue tracking, and critical project-related communication between team members and stakeholders during the project lifecycle.

Does Autodesk software support 3D modeling and visualization for rail design?

Yes. Civil 3D, Revit, InfraWorks, and several other design platforms allow designers and owners to create and view detailed project models in 3D. These models can combine all related disciplines together to review the model for potential conflicts prior to construction and to determine how the model will function once completed. The tools available help improve interdisciplinary coordination and avoid errors and rework during construction.

Why is digital project delivery important in rail and transit solutions?

Digital project delivery allows the stakeholders, owners, and designers to create a compete digital model of the rail assets. This model can be used for information purposes with all necessary metadata included. The model acts as the basis for the construction plans and can be included as a reference during design review cycles. This information can also be published to ArcGIS as reference models and documents for infrastructure maintenance and for future projects.

 

Digital project delivery allows all the stakeholders to be connected during the entire lifecycle of the project. This accommodates better communication in review cycles and better implementation of design intent.

How is AI used in railway design?

Autodesk is looking for ways to implement AI in the railway design process. One critical area is to make the design automation processes easier and more efficient. Dynamo for Civil 3D (US Site) and Revit allow engineers and architects to run routines much faster and with greater accuracy. AI will help make these processes even more efficient to reduce design time and improve overall efficiency.

What trends are shaping the rail and transit industry?

Many trends that are shaping the rail industry include the move to BIM, creating more intelligent and efficient models. Many owners are trying to digitize their entire rail network. The geometric details and metadata contained within the digital model help evaluate asset conditions and improve asset maintenance. As construction is completed and details are provided about the exact location of specific details, as-built drawings and details can be published to GIS for future use and reference. Many owners are moving to implement these processes to improve the quality of their asset maintenance and communication of asset details to project stakeholders.

Contact us to learn how Autodesk can help you prepare for the future of railway engineering.