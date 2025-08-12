Powered by Autodesk AI, Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) is a cloud-based, 3D toolset that transforms live-action footage into editable CG scenes without the need for complex setups.

It automatically generates essential export elements such as motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes—ready for use in 3D tools like Autodesk Maya, Blender, Unreal, and Autodesk 3ds Max via USD.

Flow Studio allows you to tell the stories you’ve always imagined - with AI that’s fast, accessible, and fully in your control.