How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report (Ireland) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform for product design and manufacturing.
Design and engineer products how you want to ensure aesthetics, form, fit, and function
Engineer, design, and create anything with comprehensive electronics and PCB design tools
Save time and money and get quality parts out the door faster
Design and make products with parametric, freeform, direct, and surface 3D modeling tools.
Reduce the impact of design and engineering changes with centralized collaboration and simulations.
Import and edit designs with CAD data translators for 50+ file types using integrated CAD/CAM.
Flexible 3D CAD
Autodesk Fusion enables you to explore many iterations quickly with easy-to-use CAD software.
Integrated CAD/CAM
Produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds using FFF or PBF for metal 3D printing.
Unified PCB design
Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, electronics design, and mechanical CAD with Autodesk Fusion.
Seamless 3D simulation
Test your designs to ensure they survive real world conditions. Simulate digitally and reduce prototyping costs.
Explorative generative design tools
Explore many manufacturing-ready outcomes meeting your design specifications through generative design.
Instant-on data management
Use integrated collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data.
– 4.5/5 rating, 400+ reviews
Add extensions with flexible subscription options to fit your project budget.
Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.
Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.
Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Optimize PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.
Optimize part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection molding, and more.
Autodesk Fusion for personal use is a limited free version that includes basic functionality.
Free - qualification required
Free for qualifying students and educators or institutions.
Free - validation required
Fusion Team is for additional users and collaborators to share, review and manage projects.
Autodesk Fusion 360 is design, engineering, electronics, and manufacturing software, all-in-one. Connect your entire product development process into one cloud-based software with integrated 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB.
Industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, machinists, hobbyists, and startups use Autodesk Fusion 360.
Autodesk Fusion 360 is free for hobbyists, non-commercial use, and for qualifying startups.
Autodesk Fusion 360 is integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software, whereas AutoCAD is CAD software to create 2D and 3D drawings. Compare Autodesk Fusion 360 vs AutoCAD (US Site)
Autodesk Fusion 360 is
If you purchased online, your subscription will automatically renew unless you’ve turned auto-renew off. Simply sign in to your Autodesk Account and select the product you want to renew and verify that your auto-renew is set to on and your payment method is correct.
Operating System
Apple® macOS™ Monterey 12.0, Big Sur 11.x*; Catalina 10.15; Mojave v10.14 (learn more about Apple Security Updates)
Microsoft® Windows® 8.1 (64 bit) (until January 2023)**
Microsoft Windows Windows 11, 10 (64-bit)
CPU
x86-based 64-bit processor (e.g. Intel Core i, AMD Ryzen series), 4 cores, 1.7 GHz or greater; 32-bit not supported
ARM-based processors partially supported via Rosetta 2 only
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.
With a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Fusion 360 here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.