Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro: Create, collaborate, and stay up to date

What is Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro?

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro is a cloud-based design collaboration and design management software that enables teams to:

  • Organize project data, democratize access, and connect.

  • Improve project visibility to deliver on time.

  • Work together on increasingly complex projects.

  • Co-author in Revit, Civil 3D, or Plant 3D.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro overview (video: 2:17 min.)

Why use Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro?

Centralize data

Remove fragmented workspaces and connect teams with a central source of truth.

See the full picture

Securely manage project data, track progress, and deliver on time.

Change the way you collaborate

Use model visuals, flexible workflows, automated analysis tools, and more.

Explore what you can do with Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro

Co-author, collaborate, and coordinate with BIM Collaborate Pro

Civil 3D + BIM Collaborate Pro overview (video: 3:26 min.)

Centralize Civil 3D files in one location

Collaborate securely, anytime and anywhere. Centralize Civil 3D files in one location to keep teams on the same page and visualize design changes to see their impact.

Revit + BIM Collaborate Pro overview (video: 2:14 min.)

Simplify Revit co-authoring using secure connections

Collaborate in Revit with anyone, anywhere securely in the cloud, and visualize an aggregated project model in your browser. Sync changes in real time and publish when ready.

Plant 3D + BIM Collaborate Pro overview (video: 1:58 min.)

Enhance collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D users

Enable teams can access the right data, optimize review processes, gain insights into project progress, and use model coordination and clash detection tools.”

Explore essential workflows for BIM Collaborate Pro

Video: Technical demo of design collaboration with BIM Collaborate Pro

Design collaboration

Manage multidiscipline teams and data using project-based workflows in one environment.

 

Video: Technical demo of document management with BIM Collaborate Pro

Document management

Store, review, and share project documentation in the cloud with useful management features.

 

Video: Technical demo of model coordination with BIM Collaborate Pro

Model coordination

Quickly identify and resolve clashes and design errors prior to construction.

 

Which BIM Collaborate product is right for you?

BIM Collaborate

For teams that review design work, give feedback, and coordinate models.

 

BIM Collaborate Pro

For teams that need to co-author in Revit, Civil 3D, or Plant 3D and manage data exchange.

 

BIM Collaborate Pro resources

TUTORIAL

Quick-start guide

Expedite your understanding of BIM Collaborate Pro functionality and hit the ground running.

 

EXTENSION

BIM and GIS cloud collaboration

Learn how connecting BIM and geographic information systems (GIS) lets you work in context.

WEBINAR

Webinar collection: Design collaboration

Discover the features and benefits of BIM Collaborate Pro in this design collaboration webinar collection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which operating system does Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro run on?

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro is web-based and has no desktop operating system requirements. See BIM Collaborate Pro system requirements for details.

What is BIM Collaborate Pro used for?

BIM Collaborate Pro connects architecture, engineering, and construction teams on a single platform to make collaboration simpler. It improves communication, accelerates project timelines, and reduces rework and RFIs.

Who uses BIM Collaborate Pro?

BIM Collaborate Pro is used by AEC teams across disciplines, but is particularly useful for project managers, project architects, BIM leads, and digital practice managers.

What are the regional data storage options for BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro projects?

Your BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro projects can be hosted in either the Australia, US, or EU storage locations. If you need further information or guidance on determining where your projects are hosted, please visit the comprehensive FAQ about regional data storage.

How do I get access to Tandem for AEC?

Tandem for AEC is an entitlement to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, so you will have access to Tandem for AEC as part of your subscription to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. For EBA customers, it is a standalone offering you can request to be made available under your Token Flex agreement.

Which versions of Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install BIM Collaborate Pro on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a BIM Collaborate Pro subscription cost?

The price of an annual Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro subscription is and the price of a monthly BIM Collaborate Pro subscription is . The price of a three-year BIM Collaborate Pro subscription is .

