Autodesk InfoWorks ICM: Plan, design, and operate stormwater, sanitary sewer, and flood infrastructure 

What is Autodesk InfoWorks ICM?

Autodesk InfoWorks ICM is a powerful, integrated catchment software for modeling simple to complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly and accurately in a collaborative environment.

  • Plan for capacity improvements, system expansions, and emergency scenarios.

  • Deliver fast, accurate, easy-to-interpret visual results.

  • Model small to large stormwater and wastewater networks in the cloud or locally.

InfoWorks ICM overview (video: 2:15 min.)

Why use Autodesk InfoWorks ICM?

Cloud capabilities

Minimize down time and enhance operational efficiency with cloud computing.

Integrated platform

Manage all aspects of your storm, sewer, and flood infrastructure in one collaborative environment.

Collaborative environment

Collaborate smoothly with teams in the technical modeling workspace with integrations to CAD.

Capital planning

Accurately forecast the impact of extreme weather on your system with powerful simulations.

What you can do with Autodesk InfoWorks ICM

Improve the way you model with speed, accuracy, and connectivity

Deliver the fastest, most accurate results within an integrated and cloud-connected modeling environment. Create hydrodynamic models anywhere in the world with a holistic, interconnected, and powerful integrated catchment modeling solution.

Get accurate and powerful simulations

Simulate any way you want it, leveraging the cloud or local compute to deliver highly accurate hydraulic and hydrologic simulations. Cloud capabilities improve simulation efficiency to help you make clear and decisive engineering decisions. Streamline model building and data entry to free up time for interpreting results.

Plan and forecast for tomorrow, today

Quickly gain a holistic understanding of stormwater and wastewater challenges and review multiple scenarios. Confidently explain water issues to the community and provide informed mitigation plans, backed by leading 1D and 2D simulation methods.

Discover valuable resources

Aerial view of Purgatory Creek Watershed drainage study

Case study

LAN: Mapping flash flood alley with InfoWorks ICM

Lockwood, Andrews, and Newman Inc. (LAN) used the power of InfoWorks ICM to build a digital twin model of regional catchments in the City of San Marcos. With it, LAN quickly identified and addressed high-risk areas and gained buy-in for holistic solutions.

2D building modeling in Autodesk InfoWorks ICM

Technical hub

InfoWorks ICM Technical Information hub

The InfoWorks ICM Technical Information portal serves as a hub for everything you need to know about InfoWorks ICM. From the latest release notes to download and licensing information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources, and even our public product roadmaps—everything is captured here.

2D urban planning with technical information in InfoWorks ICM

Free training

InfoWorks ICM free tutorial series

In this comprehensive free learning course, go from beginner to expert and learn everything from system configuration to 2D mesh editing. Autodesk's support and customer success team delivers free training content across a variety of topics to make onboarding to InfoWorks ICM as easy as ever.

Which InfoWorks ICM product is right for you?

InfoWorks ICM Standard

Use InfoWorks ICM Standard for:

  • 1D stormwater, sewer network, and river modeling
  • Data quality tracking and network version control
  • SWMM and ICM SIM engine simulations
  • Cloud storage, management, and distributed simulations
Compare InfoWorks ICM products

InfoWorks ICM Ultimate

Use InfoWorks ICM Ultimate for:

  • 1D stormwater, sewer network, and river modeling
  • Data quality tracking and network version control
  • SWMM and ICM SIM engine simulations
  • Cloud storage, management, and distributed simulations
  • Flood analysis with 2D flexible mesh 
  • 1D-2D integrated catchment modeling
  • Concurrent user access
  • + more
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk InfoWorks ICM used for?

Autodesk InfoWorks ICM is an advanced integrated catchment modeling software. It allows small utilities and large enterprise organizations to model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately, and collaboratively. Autodesk InfoWorks ICM helps you plan for capacity improvements, system expansions, and emergency scenarios for water and wastewater professionals.

Who uses Autodesk InfoWorks ICM?

Sewer and stormwater engineers, planners, project managers, and consultants use Autodesk InfoWorks ICM to face evolving challenges driven by regulations, level of service, customers, environment, and operations. By building accurate and holistic models, we’re able to predict how a system will respond to varying conditions. This allows you to better respond, plan, and fulfill the needs of your community. Plus, you can do it all using an industry-trusted, cross-team solution.

How can you use ICM to deal with the water in your service area today, while planning for tomorrow?

Organizations dealing with stormwater, flooding, and sewers face a complex mix of requirements, including the need to:

  • Keep networks running reliably
  • Cope with aging assets, growth, and climate change
  • Reduce sanitary and combined sewer overflows (SSOs and CSOs)
  • Limit preventable flooding
  • Meet changing customer service, environmental, financial, and regulatory targets under increased scrutiny
  • Mitigate risks
  • Communicate effectively
  • Make defensible decisions and action plans
  • Use resources wisely

Which operating system does Autodesk InfoWorks ICM run on? 

InfoWorks ICM runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See InfoWorks ICM system requirements (US Site) for details.

Which versions of InfoWorks ICM can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your InfoWorks ICM subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install InfoWorks ICM on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk InfoWorks ICM software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

