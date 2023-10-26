How to buy
Challenges like climate change, aging infrastructure, increase project complexity, and labor shortages are stretching traditional approaches to transportation engineering to their limits. But it's exactly conditions like those that present the greatest opportunities to embrace new ways of working and challenge the status quo.
Autodesk solutions can help you harness new digital workflows and cloud collaboration capabilities that lead directly to more efficiency and interoperability–resulting in more project wins, improved collaboration, increase design quality, and overall, greater ROI.
The German railway is working toward several digitization goals in an effort to achieve more efficient, effective projects.
The Municipality of Genoa obtained a fully navigable and immersive reality model of building and underground utilities.
VolkerWessels takes advantage of BIM and geographic information system (GIS) integration to unlock innovations and enhance project delivery.
A more extreme climate threatens the longevity of infrastructure. In that context, resilience is the most sustainable quality a project can have–and the best way to achieve it is with adaptable, digital transportation engineering software. Read how two United States Departments of Transportation are thinking about the connection of BIM to the resiliency of infrastructure.
Address high turnover, talent gaps, and high workload issues. Enjoy a happier, more resilient, and stable workforce.
Impress clients and win more projects and reach increased ROI while meeting evolving standards.
Better coordinate teams across disciplines with cloud inteoperability and improve the ability to share work.
Get more efficient workflows that help you put more time into design quality and let you tackle more complex projects.
—José María Pastor Villanueva, BIM Manager, Grupo TYPSA
—Andreas Rau, Product Manager, Max Bögl
—Cameron Schaefer, Digital Design Lead, HDR
– Ismaeel Babur, Senior Civil Engineer, Virgin Hyperloop One
Digitization is accelerating and transforming how the industry works. With it, it's possible to unlock smarter decision-making, expand design capabilities, optimize asset resiliency, and consistently deliver top-notch projects on time.
In transportation, ISO 19650 is becoming the information management standard. IFC (Industry Foundation Classes) and BCF (BIM Collaboration Format) are now the deliverables.
Along with updating aging infrastructure, governments are pushing net-zero emissions plans to accelerate the decarbonization of the industry. Supporting owner-driven sustainability initiatives has become a key part of transportation infrastructure projects.
As populations grow and urbanization increases, the need for integrated land development and building design solutions is rising. Interoperability and integration across solutions, BIM & GIS, and cloud-based workflows help address growing demands.
Our Solution Adoption Advisor is a web-based collaboration tool designed that helps you identify areas of focus, determine goals and develop a custom action plan for success in just minutes.
From plan to handover, support each stage of your road or highway project.
With reduced complexity and increased quality, deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure.
Gain advanced analysis and design workflows for bridges and tunnels.
See how Autodesk solutions can enhance your airport and port design.
Transportation engineering is an area of civil engineering relating to the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of transportation systems for both public and private use. Any system that provides a means to transport people and goods from one location to another is considered transportation. Those transportation systems include transit and rail, road and highways, airports (US Site), oil pipelines, and traffic control systems.
Public transportation owners (such as state DOTs, local municipal governments, rail owners and operators, and airport agencies) use transportation engineering software to determine existing conditions and evaluate maintenance operations and expansion needs. Engineering service providers and general contractors also use transportation engineering software to determine efficient designs and construction methods for implementing the design intent for the transportation assets.
The AEC Collection and the Autodesk Construction Cloud are excellent offerings for virtually any transportation project. The platforms within the AEC collection help ESPs and owners design, review, and maintain the transportation asset in all the lifecycle phases (plan, design, build, operate). The Autodesk Construction Cloud acts as a central storage location for design files, project criteria, meeting summaries, design reviews, comments, and issue tracking, as well as many other critical project documents.
Design automation, digital project delivery, and AI all are influencing the transportation engineering industry.
Design automation is helping owners and engineers save time by processing design routines faster and more efficiently. Dynamo for Civil 3D (US Site) and Revit help automate time-consuming or complex tasks in a fraction of the time and with greater accuracy.
Digital project delivery involves creating intelligent models that can be used in maintenance processes and act as a basis for future projects. Owners can provide better services to the public when they have more knowledge about the public infrastructure. They can also communicate critical details to stakeholders and designers with the digital models and details.
AI is quickly becoming part of a system that helps improve quality of infrastructure while communicating in real time with owners and stakeholders about infrastructure conditions and dynamics.
Smart transportation engineering software solutions allow owners and operators to evaluate systems to determine if they are working effectively. They can also assess problematic areas and establish reasonable solutions to improve overall public infrastructure.
The Autodesk AEC Collection accommodates third-party applications. Some third-party software has the ability to determine carbon impact of materials and usage of transportation infrastructure.
Infrastructure models, such as those created in the Autodesk AEC Collection, are based on existing condition details. These models contain geometric details and valuable metadata such as material types, quantities, and installation records. This information can be readily used by smart transportation systems.