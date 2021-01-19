Autodesk Revit: BIM software to design and make anything

Design buildings and infrastructure in 3D. Build greener projects. Transform the world.

Image courtesy of Stantec and EVER RED. Rendered in Twinmotion.

Talk to our sales team. +44 203 318 4259 (English)

If you can imagine it, you can design it in Autodesk Revit

Autodesk Revit allows architects, engineers, and construction professionals to:

  • Model shapes, structures, and systems in 3D with parametric accuracy, precision, and ease.

  • Streamline project management with instant revisions to plans, elevations, schedules, sections, sheets, and 3D visualizations.

  • Unite multidisciplinary project teams for higher efficiency, collaboration, and impact in the office or on the jobsite.

What you can do with Autodesk Revit

Unlock the power of BIM with intelligent design and documentation.

Create and develop your design intent

With tools for sketching, scheduling, sharing, annotating, and visualizing, Revit helps architects, engineers, and contractors collaborate more effectively.

Coordinate your project and collaborate with consultants on files hosted in Autodesk Docs.

Keep your teams on the same page

Autodesk supports the way AEC project teams work, whether in the office or on the go. Revit cloud worksharing and BIM Collaborate Pro support collaboration and a common data environment.

Revit connects design data from other AEC apps, like McNeel Rhino

Deliver better buildings for everyone

With integrated analysis tools and the ability to unite multiple datasets and file types, architects and engineers use Autodesk Revit to design with confidence.

Drive sustainable design with Insight

Design confidently with the AEC Collection

With CAD, BIM, and cloud design tools, architects, engineers, and construction professionals rely on the AEC Collection to cost-effectively bundle industry-grade software. Save thousands annually on Revit + AutoCAD in the AEC Collection versus standalone.

*Compared with purchasing each product separately

The right tool for every project with the AEC Collection

Better together: AutoCAD and Revit

Together, AutoCAD and Revit offer fast, effective design to documentation workflows. See how (video: 1:21 min.)

Discover Autodesk Forma

New to collection: Connect your design workflow from Forma to Revit and back again, from desktop to cloud. (video: 2:16 min.)

Autodesk Revit resources

Get learning guides for your Revit trial (US Site)
Modern building design

CUSTOMER RESOURCE

Customer Value Hub

See how Autodesk and the AEC Community work together, sharing ideas that define what’s next for Revit.

Visit Customer Value Hub (US Site)
Architecture, engineering, and construction professionals in a meeting

PRODUCT NEWS

See what’s new in Autodesk Revit 2025

Read about Total Carbon Analysis, enhancements to site design, and more in the latest release.

Read the Revit blog (US Site)
Aerial view of a cityscape rendered in Twinmotion for Autodesk Revit

PRODUCT ROAD MAP

See what’s next for Autodesk Revit

See what’s in the product development pipeline with a live look at the Revit public roadmap.

 

Visit the Revit roadmap

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do I download Revit?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Knowledge Network.

What is Autodesk Revit used for?

Autodesk Revit is used to design, document, visualize, and deliver architecture, engineering, and construction projects.

Who uses Autodesk Revit?

Architects, structural engineers, MEP engineers, civil engineers, construction professionals, fabricators, computational designers, owners, and more all use Autodesk Revit to achieve their design, construction, operations, and maintenance goals for buildings and infrastructure.

Which versions of Revit can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Revit subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Which operating system does Autodesk Revit run on?

Autodesk Revit runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Revit system requirements (US Site) for details.

Can I install Revit on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Revit software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information. 

How do I convert my Revit free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Revit here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

I am using a free trial of Autodesk Revit, what are some resources that can help me?

A great place to start is the Revit Quick Start Guide (US Site). Learn the basics of Autodesk Revit through approachable online instructions, as well as models for architecture, structures, and MEP. Sample content is available on the Home screen once Autodesk Revit is open.  
 
A guide to keyboard shortcuts is also available. Shortcuts are recommended as you learn your way around the software.

See more

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.

Compare related products

Revit

Revit

Revit LT

Revit LT

Modeling toolsets for architecture, structure, MEP, and construction

complete
limited

Collaboration

complete
limited

Documentation

complete
limited

Simulation and analysis

complete
na

Twinmotion for Revit

complete
na

Capabilities

Complete

Comprehensive

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A