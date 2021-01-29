Purchases made within the European (EU) English Autodesk Store ‘https://www.autodesk.com/eu/’ and any other EU country specific site

Autodesk delivers electronic sales from the Republic of Ireland. Autodesk is legally required to charge you Value Added Tax (VAT) according to the calculations you see during your purchase from the European Autodesk Store. This VAT may not be shown as a separate charge during checkout and may instead be included in the product price (VAT inclusive pricing).

How we calculate VAT: All customers are charged VAT for their country of residence at the applicable standard domestic rate.

VAT exemptions:Companies located outside the Republic of Ireland who enter a VAT number that can be validated during purchase are not charged VAT and must self-account for VAT in accordance with EU VAT law. All companies located in the Republic of Ireland, even those with a valid VAT ID, are charged Republic of Ireland VAT. If your VAT ID cannot be validated, you can proceed with your purchase and may be able to apply for reimbursement with your local VAT authorities.

Check the validity of your VAT ID and read more about VAT rules at the European Commission Taxation and Customs Union website.

Tax exempt customers: We cannot process tax exempt orders online at this time. Visit the Reseller Center to locate an Autodesk Authorized Reseller near you.