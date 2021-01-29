Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection

Bring breathtaking characters and scenes to life for film, TV, and games.

©️2022 Marvel. Image courtesy of Framestore

Meet the Media & Entertainment Collection 

The Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection includes all the tools you need to build a powerful and scalable animation, visual effects, and game development pipeline.

The Media & Entertainment Collection capabilities for animation 

Model

Shape 3D characters and scenes with a toolset that makes modeling feel more like creative expression than pressing buttons.

Animate

Bring believable characters to life with engaging rigging and animation tools and strong on-set motion capture capabilities.

Render

Produce immediate, professional-grade stylized or realistic renders with interactive rendering.

Save on the products you need with the Media & Entertainment Collection 

Selected products Standalone price Compare to the collection
€ 2.245/year

Scale your studio’s rendering and simulation capabilities, while equipping artists with powerful modeling and animation tools

€ 2.566/year
€ 478/year
Total price € 5.289/year € 3.116/year

Save € 2.173/year

Exclusive to the Media & Entertainment Collection 

Plant bud with large sparkling eyes gazing up at the sky

Scale rendering 

Expand your ability to render captivating animations with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection.

Image courtesy of Ecem Okumus

Tall house on fire at night

Process large simulations

Tackle more complex simulations with the ability to run Bifrost on up to 15 machines.

Image courtesy of Marvin Büte

Motion capture software in a studio

Equip your animation studio

Create animated content with whichever tool is best suited for the task at hand.

The Media & Entertainment Collection capabilities for visual effects

Simulate

Create incredibly detailed simulations like combustion, snow, or particles in a visual procedural programming environment.

Model and animate

Model 3D assets and bring them to life with artist-friendly modeling, rigging, and animation tools.

Render

Render immediate, professional-grade effects with interactive rendering.

Save on the products you need with the Media & Entertainment Collection

Selected products Standalone price Compare to the collection
€ 2.245/year

€ 478/year
€ 2.245/year
Total price € 4.968/year € 3.116/year

Save € 1.852/year

Exclusive to the Media & Entertainment Collection 

Red car zooming down road

Access the simulation power of Bifrost

Create sophisticated effects at scale with the ability to run Bifrost on 15 machines.

Video courtesy of Gaspar Segura Heras

Scene from the The Umbrella Academy TV series

Scale rendering

Render your most complex VFX projects head-on with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection.

Video courtesy of Pixomondo

 Otter hugging another creature

Equip your VFX studio 

Give your artists everything they need to deliver beautiful VFX from start to finish.

© Marvel. Image courtesy of Framestore.

The Media & Entertainment Collection capabilities for game development

Model

Create finely detailed game environments and characters with a robust modeling toolset that automates repetitive tasks.

Rig

Get your game models ready for animation with powerful and customizable rigging tools.

Animate

Easily control your hero’s next move with powerful animation and motion capture tools.

Save on the products you need with the Media & Entertainment Collection

Selected products Standalone price Compare to the collection
€ 2.245/year

€ 2.245/year
€ 2.566/year
Total price € 7.056/year € 3.116/year

Save € 3.940/year

Exclusive to the Media & Entertainment Collection

Cyberpunk character on a futuristic motorcycle

Use the best tool for the job

With a wide selection of tools, create game assets with whichever tool is best suited for the task at hand.

Image courtesy of Roger Castro (SoMuch3D)

Construction in the middle of cold snowy peaks

Power through game effects

Create stunningly realistic simulations and effects with the ability to run Bifrost on 15 machines.

Image courtesy of Henry Yamin

Futuristic opera house in the mountains

Create beautiful cutscenes 

Expand your ability to render captivating cinematics with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection.

Image courtesy of Tim Burroughs

