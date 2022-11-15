With more than 50 years of experience, TYPSA, an independent group of companies has been supporting institutional, public, and private clients in developing transport, water, building, renewable energy, and rural development projects, from planning to operations.

Implementation of BIM and the use of immersive experiences like virtual reality have put TYPSA on the cutting edge of innovation across all phases of the project lifecycle of infrastructure assets. Typsa implements the highest technical, sustainability and integrity standards in its business, focusing on the circular economy with the creation of asset management platforms and the development of new value-engineering propositions.