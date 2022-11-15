GRUPO TYPSA
The Typsa Group has more than 50 years' experience in the development of transport, water engineering, building, renewable energy and rural development projects. In this case it has once again stood out in the sector with the creation and construction of Line 10 of the Valencia Metro. In their workflow they have included REVIT, CIVIL 3D and NAVISWORK as solutions for the planning of buildings, installations and tunnels; as well as the development of linear works and track elements; and the coordination between the different models.
Station of Alicante - Courtesy of Grupo Typsa.
With more than 50 years of experience, TYPSA, an independent group of companies has been supporting institutional, public, and private clients in developing transport, water, building, renewable energy, and rural development projects, from planning to operations.
Implementation of BIM and the use of immersive experiences like virtual reality have put TYPSA on the cutting edge of innovation across all phases of the project lifecycle of infrastructure assets. Typsa implements the highest technical, sustainability and integrity standards in its business, focusing on the circular economy with the creation of asset management platforms and the development of new value-engineering propositions.
Station of Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias - Courtesy of Grupo Typsa
The TYPSA Group is a leader in the railway sector, standing out for its new application of BIM on the Expansion of line 10 of the Valencia Metro in Spain.
This is the first project in Spain to incorporate this methodology in linear railway works. With Civil 3D employed for developing the line and track elements and Revit for all the building elements, installations and tunnels, the right technologies and workflows were a key factor in the success of this project. Lastly, Navisworks was essential in ensuring coordination between the different models. This enabled greater control throughout the project, improving collaboration and coordination, avoiding errors and rework, and automating verification tasks leading to better outcomes.
Station of Amado Granell - Courtesy of Grupo Typsa
As a leader in the railway sector, TYPSA Group has worked on high-profile projects such as the London-Birmingham high-speed rail line and interventions in metropolitan transport systems in cities like Valencia, Stockholm, Madrid, Barcelona, Quito, Lima, Toronto, Kanpur and Agra (India), Riyadh and Sydney, among others. To this end, it has technical teams specializing in linear works, architecture, structures, and installations oriented towards railway projects.
The railway sector in Spain is advanced and in a highly consolidated position, as the cost per ton for freight transported is very efficient. Nonetheless, the railway sector is growing and undergoing constant change, transitioning to digitization across all phases of the railway project lifecycle. For this reason, it has been imperative for TYPSA to address this need to keep up with the times to maintain its competitive advantage in the industry.
The adoption of BIM has enhanced the quality of the TYPSA Group’s projects, making this one of its main values. The group has overhauled its information and communications infrastructure, as well as its check and review systems, to adapt them to this type of production, making it the first major engineering firm certified in ISO 19650. At TYPSA, BIM is now standard to better guarantee production based on efficient management of information, even when not a client requirement.
“From the standpoint of quality assurance, the BIM methodology establishes a series of principles that substantially reduce the generation or propagation of errors during production of the works, thereby ensuring excellence-oriented projects.”
—José María Pastor Villanueva, BIM Manager of the Valencia Territorial Office, Grupo TYPSA
Line 10 of the Valencia Metro originally consisted of an existing 2-km rail tunnel and a 2.9-km section at grade. On top of the existing infrastructure, TYPSA carried out the architectural design of the underground subway stations and aboveground stations, as well as the service installations and all the superstructure corresponding to a rail line: tracks, overhead line, transformer centers, electrification, and communications. The work also included design of the depot and rail yard at the end of the line.
This is a very important line that connects the center of the city of Valencia with the waterfront neighborhood of Natzaret, passing through the City of Arts and Sciences, the aquarium, and the City of Justice complexes. The connection of this new line with the Port of Valencia and line 4, which is currently in operation, is planned for the future.
For budget management reasons, the project was divided into various lots: design of the ramp linking the existing underground and aboveground sections, construction work at grade, electrification, communications, and connection of line 10 with the Xàtiva station through an underground pedestrian walkway. Almost complete, the construction work for the project started in 2020 with a total budget of 25 million euros.
At the initiative of the BIM Champion at Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (Valencian regional government railway authority), Marcos Roselló, the entire construction project was carried out using BIM. The contract included a first implementation of the methodology at FGV, with special training for its employees to ensure internal use of the models generated.
“At FGV we see BIM as an improvement opportunity for resolving many of the problems we were facing in our daily work as an infrastructure operator and manager, particularly in terms of asset management.”
—Marcos Roselló, BIM Champion at Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana
The Valencia Metro line 10 project was the first linear works project for railway construction carried out in Spain. To develop it, TYPSA had to address the other challenges posed by these types of projects. To start, a decision was made to use two different software applications specific to the different areas of specialization involved. Revit was used to design the architecture and installations in the stations and tunnels, and Civil 3D was used to characterize the track elements. This modelling strategy required the use of Navisworks for effective coordination between models, consultation of the design during modelling, and verification of fulfilment of the requirements that FGV had established at the start of the project.
The information models created during the project were used in various ways:
