The Autodesk VEX Parts Library provides you with digital models of all the parts included in the VEX Classroom Kit in Autodesk Inventor. Datasets are available in Imperial and Metric units, and will work for Inventor version 2013 onward. These datasets can also be imported for use in Autodesk Fusion.

Download and unzip these files to save your kit of parts. The download time is estimated at 5 minutes or less.