PennDOT and GFT

PennDOT is a prime example. Like other DOTs, scale is constant and inevitable to support the Pennsylvania community. Each year, the agency manages 600 to 800 active construction projects, with two to three times as many in design, supported by an annual budget exceeding 2 billion dollars. The department saw the opportunities—and advantages—of taking a new approach to their technology and workflows.

Over the past 15 years, PennDOT has been advancing its digital transformation. And, over the last few years, it has become a tangible reality with the Project Delivery Collaboration Center (PDCC)built on Autodesk Forma as its digital backbone. The PDCC focuses on collaboration, transparency, and consistency to improve project delivery and make better use of resources. Now, PennDOT can centralize critical project information that was once scattered across emails, spreadsheets, shared drives, and disconnected applications. Everyone can be on the same page with where a project stands and who owns the next step.

“The benefits of the PDCC are increased communication between the design team members, our partners, federal highways, and our executive staff,” says Kelly M. Barber, Chief Engineer of Highway Administration, PennDOT. “We plan to leverage consistency across our districts and central office with standard submittals and file naming conventions as well as streamlining our processes by having those electronic workflows and reviews.”

“No more paper. No more email trail trying to figure out if things got lost in someone's inbox,” she adds. “It’s a system that's going to hold all of us accountable because we will know who has the document, who's reviewing it, and how long it's taken them to review it.”