& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Every organization across the industry is facing challenges, from tighter budgets and aging infrastructure to shrinking talent pools and pressure to deliver more sustainably. At the same time, new technologies like AI are reshaping the entire asset lifecycle. The 2026 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Transportation report draws on insights from 900 leaders across 14 countries to explore how the industry is adapting and what leading organizations are doing differently.
claim that poor data management impacts project efficiency. The organizations delivering better outcomes have fundamentally changed the way they handle project data.
believe AI adoption is necessary to stay competitive. The gap between AI leaders and the rest is already wider than most realize.
are concerned about future talent availability. Those feeling it least have found ways to do more with the people they already have.
say delivering projects resilient to extreme weather is now essential. The leaders building for what's ahead are approaching sustainability very differently to their peers.
Get the full picture on what's shaping transportation in 2026 and beyond to see what's possible when your organization has the right tools, data, and ways of working in place.