The transportation industry is changing.
Are you ready?

Digital transformation, AI, talent, and sustainability are reshaping infrastructure delivery. See what your peers are doing and learn from the organizations already seeing results.

An image of the cover of a report called spotlight on transportation

Same challenges. Different outcomes.

Every organization across the industry is facing challenges, from tighter budgets and aging infrastructure to shrinking talent pools and pressure to deliver more sustainably. At the same time, new technologies like AI are reshaping the entire asset lifecycle. The 2026 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Transportation report draws on insights from 900 leaders across 14 countries to explore how the industry is adapting and what leading organizations are doing differently.

What 900 transportation leaders told us

84%

claim that poor data management impacts project efficiency. The organizations delivering better outcomes have fundamentally changed the way they handle project data.

99%

believe AI adoption is necessary to stay competitive. The gap between AI leaders and the rest is already wider than most realize.

90%

are concerned about future talent availability. Those feeling it least have found ways to do more with the people they already have.

82%

say delivering projects resilient to extreme weather is now essential. The leaders building for what's ahead are approaching sustainability very differently to their peers.

Get the 2026 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Transportation report

Get the full picture on what's shaping transportation in 2026 and beyond to see what's possible when your organization has the right tools, data, and ways of working in place.