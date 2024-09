Certifications are valid for either two or three years; details are listed on each certification page. To recertify for an Autodesk certification, candidates must:

Submit a new certification application within the period that is six months prior to the certification expiration date.

Schedule, purchase, and take the certification exam before the expiration date.

Achieve a passing score.

Once candidates have passed the exam, the expiration date on the certification will be updated and extended through a new expiration term.

There is no grace period for expired certification credentials. To pursue certification after their existing certification has expired, candidates must submit a new application, purchase and take the related certification exam, and achieve a passing result. The issuance date on the new certification will be effective the date of the passed exam.